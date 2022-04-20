Expecting Dad Nicolas Cage, 58, 'First To Arrive' With Pregnant Wife For Boozy 'Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent' After-Party

Nicolas Cage is living the good life as, well, himself! The 58-year-old actor was in "great spirits" while attending a booze-filled after-party after gaining a standing ovation at the Los Angeles screening of his latest project, The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent.

In the movie — which is set to be released on April 22 — the Oscar winner plays the role of a lifetime as none other than Nicolas Cage! Radar attended the premiere at the Directors Guild of America on Monday, and there wasn't one person that didn't laugh during the nearly two-hour comedy.