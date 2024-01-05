Sally Fields Claims Ex Burt Reynolds Was Jealous of Her Stardom, Couldn't Handle the 'Buzz' Ahead of Award Night

Sally Field claimed that her ex Burt Reynolds let envy get the best of him as her star was on the rise, detailing how he was "not happy" with her career buzz ahead of the 1980 Academy Awards.

The Forrest Gump star recalled the strained connection they had at the time in Dave Karger's new book 50 Oscar Nights, in which stars and filmmakers discuss their Academy Award wins and share never-before-told tales from over the years.