Ron DeSantis Slams 'Fox News People' for Fear of Criticizing Donald Trump
While campaigning in Iowa, Ron DeSantis condemned the "Fox News people" for the network's lack of criticism toward ex-president and political rival Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Florida governor issued his scathing remarks while calling out the former president for flip-flopping on key issues like abortion.
DeSantis called attention to Trump's ever-changing position on major issues as he noted the GOP frontrunner's previous attacks on the Hawkeye state Governor Kim Reynolds, who endorsed DeSantis for president.
"Now Donald Trump has said that heartbeat protection bills are a, quote, ‘terrible, terrible thing.’ And so he’s attacked legislation protections that Kim Reynolds has enacted in Iowa that we’ve enacted in Florida," DeSantis told the crowd gathered at the campaign event.
DeSantis made a point to separate his position on anti-abortion laws from that of Trump while highlighting the need to hold the latter accountable for his malleable takes.
"And first of all, I just fundamentally disagree with his position," DeSantis declared. "That is not a pro-life position, and I disagree with it. But what makes it doubly problematic for me is he stood at the March for Life in January of 2020 and gave a speech and he said, now, look, he’s reading the teleprompter."
"Maybe he didn’t mean it, but he read these words where he said that ‘every life is a gift from God, that the unborn is made in the image of God, and that a humane society would provide protections for those life."
The Republican lawmaker continued to hammer home the issue with Trump's swift change on abortion restrictions before taking aim at conservative media, namely Fox News.
"So how do you go from giving that speech at the March for Life to now saying that it’s a terrible, terrible thing to provide even modest pro-life protections? Was he not being honest then? Has he flipped his position because he’s worried about finger in the wind? That’s a pretty fundamental issue to just flip on in a matter of a few years," DeSantis added.
DeSantis told the audience that by pivoting on this issue, Trump "disqualified himself" from pro-life voter's "consideration."
"I mean, that’s just the reality. And we got to hold him accountable. Like, you know, this idea that like all these conservative radio guys and Fox News people like, you know, they will like never criticize because they’re so concerned that someone may yell at them," the Florida governor noted.
As he concluded his thoughts on conservative media being afraid of criticizing Trump, DeSantis reminded the audience, "Look, anyone running for office answers to you, you have every right to hold these people accountable and you should hold him accountable when he’s taking those positions that are not consistent with the values here in northwest Iowa."