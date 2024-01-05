Ron DeSantis Slams 'Fox News People' for Fear of Criticizing Donald Trump

"And first of all, I just fundamentally disagree with his position," DeSantis declared. "That is not a pro-life position, and I disagree with it. But what makes it doubly problematic for me is he stood at the March for Life in January of 2020 and gave a speech and he said, now, look, he’s reading the teleprompter."

"Maybe he didn’t mean it, but he read these words where he said that ‘every life is a gift from God, that the unborn is made in the image of God, and that a humane society would provide protections for those life."

The Republican lawmaker continued to hammer home the issue with Trump's swift change on abortion restrictions before taking aim at conservative media, namely Fox News.