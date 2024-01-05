'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Hires Lawyer to Fight Estranged Husband Lenny's Defamation Accusations
Lisa Hochstein is preparing to fight another battle against her estranged husband, Lenny. The Real Housewives of Miami star has hired a lawyer to fight Lenny's accusations that she defamed him when she accused her ex of domestic violence.
In the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lisa informed the court that she had acquired legal counsel. She also asked for an extension for her formal response on the matter.
"Because undersigned needs to get familiar with the facts and circumstances here, we kindly request an extension of time of thirty (30) days to file a responsive pleading," the documents filed in Miami-Dade County read.
Lisa also made it clear that her motion for an extension "is made in good faith" and not to delay the defamation battle brought forth by her estranged husband.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Lenny accused Lisa of making “false statements” about him and his fiancé, Katharina Nahlik, last month. The famed plastic surgeon filed an emergency motion for a hearing to discuss a possible protective order against Lisa.
Lenny also sued his ex for defamation in December after the Bravolebrity accused him of domestic violence, demanding $50k in damages.
Lisa shocked the world when she posted a photo of a bruise on her arm, adding the caption, “Didn’t want to have to share this. But I’m left with no choice. I’m being threatened and harassed through the court system and through ‘others’ by Lenny and it needs to stop.”
“This was almost 2 weeks old from last season. You may have caught this bruise on the episode when I opened up to the women on the show about the divorce," she wrote.
Lenny denied the accusations, telling Page Six, “She attacks me every chance she gets and I have put up with every single lie but when she accused me of being physically abusive I had enough. I am against any form of violence especially against women.”
He also claimed Lisa got the bruise when she fell while yelling at him.
“It came about because [Lisa] as usual was yelling at and berating [Lenny] when he came home from work, as she did almost daily telling him how he never does anything right, so [Lenny] attempted to walk away and started walking up the stairs and [Lisa] walked in front of [him] going backwards up the stairs so she could continue yelling in [his] face and [she] lost her balance and fell on a stair,” the lawsuit read.
Lisa and Lenny have been at each other's throats since he filed for divorce in May 2022 after he came clean about cheating on her. The RHOM star said she was “blindsided” by his decision to end their 13-year marriage.
The exes share two children, Logan, 7, and Elle, 3, and are still fighting over support and other matters.