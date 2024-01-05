'It's Insulting': Sunny Hostin Slams Nikki Haley Over Controversial 'I Have Black Friends' Comment — 'It’s Tokenism to the Extreme'
The View co-host Sunny Hostin recently criticized Nikki Haley after the GOP primary candidate made a series of controversial comments about her “Black friends,” RadarOnline.com can report.
Haley’s initial comments came on Thursday night during a town hall event hosted by CNN.
The former South Carolina governor was discussing another recent controversy regarding her remarks about slavery and the Civil War when she emphasized how she “had Black friends growing up.”
“I should have said slavery right off the bat,” Haley explained during the town hall event. “If you grow up in South Carolina, literally, in second and third grade you learn about slavery.”
“You grow up and you have, you know, I had Black friends growing up,” she added. “It is a very talked-about thing.”
Haley’s “Black friends” remark was singled out by Hostin and the rest of the View panel on Friday morning.
Hostin, who is half Puerto Rican and half Black, accused Haley of “tokenism” and said that the GOP primary candidate’s comment was “insulting.”
“It’s tokenism to the extreme, and the fact that you are trying to convince me that you have Black friends just tells me you don’t,” Hostin responded. “It’s insulting.”
“She also said during this that, although she is the daughter of Indian immigrants, she doesn’t really feel any kind of race,” the View co-host continued. “I was troubled by that because the Indian culture is a beautiful culture.”
“For her to say she doesn’t identify with that at all was troubling to me.”
Meanwhile, Hostin’s fellow View co-hosts also slammed Haley over Haley’s controversial remarks at the CNN town hall event on Thursday night.
Ana Navarro mocked Haley’s “Black friends” comment while Joy Behar argued that that line of defense “never works.”
“And that applies to every minority group. People do it with the LGBTQ community,” co-host Sara Haines chimed in. “Fill in the blank. With Jewish people, everyone.”
Hostin made sure to provide the panel’s View audience with a “public service announcement” before the segment about Haley ended.
“Do not say, ‘I have Black friends,” Hostin warned. “Ever.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Haley first found herself in hot water last month when she refused to cite slavery as the main cause of the American Civil War.
Haley instead cited “state’s rights” as the main cause of the Civil War without noting that the conflict was over a state’s right to own slaves.
The former United Nations ambassador later backtracked on her shocking remarks and admitted that “of course” the Civil War was fought over slavery.
"Of course the Civil War was about slavery. We know that. That's the easy part of it," Haley said amid the initial Civil War slavery backlash.
"What I was saying was: What does it mean to us today? What it means to us today is about freedom,” she continued. “That's what that was all about."