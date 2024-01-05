Home > Exclusives > crime Exclusive Ex-Beauty Queen Lindsay Shiver, Charged in Plot to Kill Estranged Husband, Complains He Won't Let Her See Their Kids Source: Instagram By: Ryan Naumann Jan. 5 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Lindsay Shiver, the former beauty queen charged over an alleged plot to have her ex-college football star husband Robert Shiver killed, whined in court about her estranged spouse allegedly breaking a promise to let her see their children. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lindsay demanded Robert be found in contempt of court for failing to allow her visitation with their children during the short time she was granted until her trial overseas in March.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook

Lindsay claimed Robert was interfering with her ability to communicate with her kids. She claimed he “routinely withholds information from [her] as to the children’s whereabouts. Despite Husband’s prior, repeated promises to Defendant and her parents to allow visitation with the minor children, Defendant Wife has received no visitation with the children since her return from the Bahamas on December 22, 2023.” Lindsay said Robert had agreed to let her have visitation before the court granted her motion to return home. She claimed the deal was she could see their 3 children as long as her parents supervised.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay claimed Robert suddenly reneged on the deal after she was released to come to the States. He allegedly cited the expert opinion of an “unnamed child psychologist.” Lindsay said Robert refused to name the psychologist. The ex-beauty queen said despite her children’s plea to see their mother, Robert has allegedly denied any in-person contact with the children during the holiday season. We're told Robert's friends and family have concerns about Lindsay's state of mind.

“She spoke to them on Facetime via one of the children’s devices on Christmas Day, but has not been able to reach them since then. Defendant’s mother has historically had an excellent relationship with [Robert], and she has even tried to reach [Robert] to connect the children with the Defendant's Mother on a call, to no avail,” Lindsay's motion read. Lindsay said their youngest child is “especially distraught because he hasn’t been able to see her.” She also claimed he sold off her 2021 Cadillac Escalade without her permission. “In addition, [Robert] has removed all of Defendant’s property from the home to whereabouts unknown.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lindsay in court.

Her motion asked that Robert be ordered to appear and explain himself. On July 26, 2023, Lindsay was arrested after she allegedly hired a man to murder her husband. Police in the Bahamas arrested her, her boyfriend Terrance Bethek, and another man named Faron Newbold.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTAGRAM

Lindsay was released on a $100k bond but ordered to remain in the Bahamas until her criminal case was resolved. She was ordered not to come within 100 feet of her ex-husband. Last month, a judge granted Lindsay’s request to return home to the U.S. to see her children. Her legal team said they feared for Lindsay’s “mental and physical safety” if not allowed to leave the Bahamas.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTAGRAM

The court ordered Lindsay could travel to her parents’ home in Alabama despite Robert’s objections. While at home, Lindsay must wear an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet and cannot visit Georgia where Robert lives. Robert told the court he was “concerned for the safety of myself" if Lindsay was allowed back in America.

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsay’s alleged plot to murder Robert was planned months after Robert filed for divorce from his wife. Robert filed his petition on April 5, 2023. He said he was entitled to the divorce based on the grounds of “adulterous conduct.”

In her response, Lindsay accused her ex of being physically and emotionally abusive during their marriage. She demanded sole custody of their kids and monthly support. The couple lived in multiple mansions and even owned a private jet.