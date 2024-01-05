Nancy Pelosi Saw 65% Return on Stock Investments in 2023 as Congressional Lawmakers Work to Curb Market Trading: Report
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saw a whopping 65% return on her stock investments in 2023, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as congressional lawmakers work to curb stock market trading by members of the House and Senate, Pelosi and her husband saw a nearly unprecedented return on their stock investments last year.
According to Daily Mail, Pelosi’s 65% return in 2023 was more than double the S&P 500’s modest 24% increase.
The 65% return also reportedly came one year after the former House Speaker and her husband saw a disappointing 19.2% drop in their stock portfolio in 2022.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation that Pelosi and her husband saw a whopping 65% return on their stock investments last year came shortly after it was revealed the Pelosi couple purchased $2 million in Nvidia stock in November 2023.
The couple reportedly purchased $2 million worth of the AI software stock via call options that are set to expire on December 20, 2024.
Pelosi faced immediate backlash after her Nvidia stock purchase was exposed.
“Pelosi bet millions on $NVDA in November using call options,” one stock-trading news website tweeted late last month. “Using a deceptive tactic, she purposely disclosed this on the Friday before Christmas to avoid media coverage.”
“Nancy Pelosi and her husband have purchased $2 million of Nvidia, $NVDA, call options,” another stock-trading news website tweeted. “You read that right.”
“The Pelosis purchased leveraged bets over a company they legislate, after divesting from $NVDA in 2022,” the site continued last month. “Merry Christmas!”
The revelation regarding Nancy and Paul Pelosi’s surprising stock investments came as congressional lawmakers worked to introduce a new piece of legislation that would prohibit members of the House and Senate from trading in the stock market.
GOP Senator Josh Hawley introduced a bill – the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act – last year to ban members of Congress from partaking in the stock market.
The PELOSI Act has not yet passed despite being introduced by Senator Hawley nearly 12 months ago.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a piece of legislation titled the STOCK Act already requires members of Congress to report stock purchases of more than $1,000 within 45 days of the purchase.
The STOCK Act regulates not only members of Congress but also their direct family members.
Pelosi previously opposed a new act that would prevent her and her fellow congressional lawmakers from partaking in the stock market, although she eventually came around to the proposed legislation.
"I just don't buy into it, but if members want to do that, I'm OK with that," Pelosi remarked in January 2022. “I have great confidence in the integrity of my members.”