Cold Shoulder: Dick Van Dyke's TV Tribute Sparks Controversy As Close Friends Feel They Were Iced Out

A group of Dick Van Dyke’s associates are allegedly raging mad after they were completely iced out of a CBS and Paramount+ special honoring the legendary funnyman, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Sources told RadarOnline.com the producers of the two-hour Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic mysteriously neglected to invite Van Dyke’s son, Barry Van Dyke, 72, who co-starred with his dad on the hit television series Diagnosis: Murder, which aired from 1991 to 2002.