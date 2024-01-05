Savannah Chrisley Claims Father Todd Is Facing 'Retaliation' in Prison After Speaking Out About Unsafe Conditions

Reality star Savannah Chrisley claims her incarcerated father, Todd Chrisley, is facing intense backlash in prison for speaking out about the unsafe conditions behind bars.

Todd was found guilty in June 2022 of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy while his wife, Julie, was sentenced to seven years in prison. Julie, for her part, is holed up at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Todd, 54, turned himself into Pensacola Federal Prison Camp last January where he claims the treatment has grown worse, RadarOnline.com has learned.