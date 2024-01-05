Savannah Chrisley Claims Father Todd Is Facing 'Retaliation' in Prison After Speaking Out About Unsafe Conditions
Reality star Savannah Chrisley claims her incarcerated father, Todd Chrisley, is facing intense backlash in prison for speaking out about the unsafe conditions behind bars.
Todd was found guilty in June 2022 of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy while his wife, Julie, was sentenced to seven years in prison. Julie, for her part, is holed up at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
Todd, 54, turned himself into Pensacola Federal Prison Camp last January where he claims the treatment has grown worse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It is heartbreaking for me to watch as his daughter," she said, claiming the "retaliation is real."
"They have gone to the extent of stating that they will try to ship him to a state facility because our federal institutions cannot guarantee his safety," Savannah said during an appearance on NewsNation, alleging his recent phone interview was a catalyst.
Savannah claimed to have received an anonymous letter from prison workers after Todd's story with the network went live in which he claimed to be targeted by prison staff and living in filth.
Todd's daughter said the shocking information she received afterwards "should scare the warden and the [Bureau of Prisons]."
"The BoP has called me a liar numerous times, but I have all the information to back it up," she said. "And these letters, I mean, I even have recordings of them speaking about shipping my father … but they have to have a good reason to. They have to find something he's in violation of."
The workers come forward with shocking allegations, Savannah said, claiming the facility has gone to "the extent of planting cell phones, drugs, going through his lockers" in a fervent effort to send him and another inmate "to a facility and truly behind bars."
Both of the Chrisleys being in jail has caused a lot of stress for the couple's children and loved ones. RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in December that Todd's mom, 80, was "concerned about the family" ahead of the holidays and appeal hearing.
This site also told you first that neither Todd and Julie are staying down without a fight despite an appeal hearing being pushed back from March to April 2024.
"Todd isn't happy, but he's content with the oral argument," his attorney stated, noting the family is "hoping and believing" their case will get "full consideration" and the judge reverses the Chrisleys' convictions.