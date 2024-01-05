'Hulk' Star Lou Ferrigno Responds to Estranged Wife's Divorce After Mediation Talks Fall Apart as Family Feud Worsens
Hulk star Lou Ferrigno and his estranged wife are still trying to hammer out a divorce settlement after court-ordered mediation failed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The failed negotiations forced Ferrigno, 72, to respond to the petition filed by his longtime wife, Carlotta Ferrigno, 74, in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.
In his paperwork, Lou cited “irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
The divorce drama erupted on September 14 when Carlotta slapped her husband of 43 years with divorce papers and a restraining order, claiming the green superhero TV star had allegedly trapped her in an abusive relationship and shamelessly paraded a mistress in front of her face.
RadarOnline.com was the first to reveal the divorce case was temporarily dismissed on October 23 and the temporary restraining order was dropped to give the couple who married in 1980 a chance to work out a deal.
The ongoing talks are complicated by separate competency hearings to determine if Carlotta needs to be placed under a permanent conservatorship since she admittedly suffers from the debilitating effects of dementia.
“There is still a question as to whether she had the capacity to file for divorce in the first place,” a source told RadarOnline.com.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the popular bodybuilder accused his daughter Shanna Ferrigno of allegedly committing elder abuse, according to court documents.
Ferrigno sought a restraining order because he felt Carlota was being “financially exploited into attempting to withdraw $500,000 even though she is medically determined unable to manage her own affairs,"
“Lou hurried to the bank and was able to temporarily flag the account, but Court relief is necessary to maintain the status quo and to prevent Shanna and Pam from absconding with $500,000, which would irreparably harm Carla if Lou has to then chase them to try to recover the money,” the restraining order petition stated referring to Carlotta's sister, Pam Vog.
Ferrigno also thinks his wife needs to be put under conservatorship since her dementia had “significantly progressed” in recent months and she is “no longer the same person.” He also argued the divorce petition she filed was instigated by others who are attempting to “leverage’ the Hercules hunk.
Carlotta accused the muscle-bound hunk of cruelly restricting her movements inside their $2.9 million Arroyo Grande mansion where he allegedly isolated her from their adult children, ages 42, 38, and 33.
“I do not deny that I am not in the same condition as I was when I was younger, but I know what is going on around me, how Lou treats me, and that he is trying to ensure that I am treated as completely incompetent so that he can use our estate and leave me to die,” Carlotta stated in a heartbreaking declaration.