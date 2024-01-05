'Hulk' Star Lou Ferrigno Responds to Estranged Wife's Divorce After Mediation Talks Fall Apart as Family Feud Worsens

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the popular bodybuilder accused his daughter Shanna Ferrigno of allegedly committing elder abuse, according to court documents.

Ferrigno sought a restraining order because he felt Carlota was being “financially exploited into attempting to withdraw $500,000 even though she is medically determined unable to manage her own affairs,"

“Lou hurried to the bank and was able to temporarily flag the account, but Court relief is necessary to maintain the status quo and to prevent Shanna and Pam from absconding with $500,000, which would irreparably harm Carla if Lou has to then chase them to try to recover the money,” the restraining order petition stated referring to Carlotta's sister, Pam Vog.

