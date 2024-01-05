Model Who Jumped From NYC Apartment Flew on Jeffrey Epstein's Private Jet as a Teen

A model who committed suicide by jumping from her Wall Street apartment flew on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet, dubbed the Lolita Express, as a teenager, RadarOnline.com has learned

Ruslana Korshunova, who modeled in ads for Marc Jacobs, DKNY, Vera Wang, and Nina Ricci, was 18-years-old when she flew to the late pedophile's Little St. James island on June 7, 2006, according to flight log records.