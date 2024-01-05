Model Who Jumped From NYC Apartment Flew on Jeffrey Epstein's Private Jet as a Teen
A model who committed suicide by jumping from her Wall Street apartment flew on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet, dubbed the Lolita Express, as a teenager, RadarOnline.com has learned
Ruslana Korshunova, who modeled in ads for Marc Jacobs, DKNY, Vera Wang, and Nina Ricci, was 18-years-old when she flew to the late pedophile's Little St. James island on June 7, 2006, according to flight log records.
Almost exactly two years after Korshunova flew to Epstein's island, she committed suicide on July 2, 2008. At the time of her death, the IMG model's boyfriend told the Post that she "bottled up" her issues.
Korshunova was revealed as one of the teenage girls taken to the disgraced financier's private island after previously sealed court documents, including Lolita Express passenger lists, were made public.
Korshunova was listed as a passenger alongside Epstein and three of his employees, assistant Sarah Kellen, bodyguard Igor Zinoviev, and personal chef Lance Calloway, as well as an unidentified UFC fighter and a woman named Stephanie Tidwell.
Weeks after the group flew to Epstein's Caribbean hideaway, a Florida grand jury indicted the financier on one count of soliciting prostitution following an investigation into a report of a 14-year-old girl being assaulted at his Palm Beach Mansion in 2005.
The single and relatively minor charge sparked outrage. Palm Beach officials were accused of being lenient with Epstein despite the severity of his accusations, prompting the FBI to investigate.
While it remains unclear what happened to Korshunova upon her arrival in Little Saint James, Epstein, and his friends were accused of trafficking underage girls and young women to the secluded island for sexual exploitation and abuse.
Unsealed court documents further revealed a 2011 email sent to Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre from her attorney, Brad Edwards, asking if she knew Korshunova and included a link to a Newsweek report on her death.
"I think it’s a long shot you would recognize her, but read the article I attached and then look at the pictures and see if you recognize her," Edwards asked Giuffre.
Giuffre responded, "I am sorry to hear the news of Ruslana, and my condolences are with her family and friends. I can say that I have never had any meetings with her, sorry not to be of any help there."
Before Korshunova jumped to her death from her ninth floor balcony, she left messages detailing how much she missed her home and family, as well as problems she faced in her personal life.
"I think she just gave up," said boyfriend Artem Perchenok. "When a job would go bad, she’d take it out on herself.
Korshunova's boyfriend, who was with her the night before her death, noted "she didn’t know what to do with her life."