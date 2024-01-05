Newly Freed Gypsy Rose Blanchard Prohibited From Contacting Jailed Ex Serving Life Behind Bars
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is prohibited from contacting jailed ex Nick Godejohn after being released on parole, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The 32-year-old has been banned from reaching out to Godejohn personally or via a third-party whether that's email, text, or written communication as part of her parole conditions, new court docs show.
It may not be of much concern to Gypsy, though, considering she is now married to husband Ryan Scott Anderson, who picked her up from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri upon her Dec. 28 release after nearly eight years behind bars.
A communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections told RadarOnline.com they weren't permitting in-person coverage of her release to "protect the safety and security of the facility as well as the privacy of everyone involved."
Gypsy and Godejohn, her then-boyfriend whom she met online, were arrested for the murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard back in 2015.
Growing up, Gypsy believed she suffered from serious health issues including leukemia, muscular dystrophy, brain damage, seizures, as well as vision and hearing impairments.
Dee Dee subjected her daughter to multiple surgeries that were later deemed unnecessary and Gypsy also was forced to use a wheelchair and a feeding tube.
Blanchard plotted with Godejohn to take out Dee Dee after reaching a breaking point, later pleading guilty to second-degree murder which resulted in a 10-year sentence.
Godejohn, for his role, was convicted of first-degree murder for carrying out the attack and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In her first post-prison interview on Good Morning America that aired Friday, Gypsy said killing her mom felt like "the only way out" from a life of Munchausen by proxy abuse, detailing how she was addicted to painkillers as a coping mechanism and it took her down a dark path.
"I don't blame drugs. I don't blame anything," Gypsy remarked in hindsight. Gypsy said she doesn't view Dee Dee as a monster. "She had a lot of demons herself that she was struggling with. I didn't want her dead. I just wanted out of my situation."
When asked if it's fair that her ex will spend the rest of his life incarcerated, Gypsy admitted, "I am sure we both have a lot of regrets."
"All I can say is I did my time, he is doing his time for his part and I wish him well on his journey."
Godejohn's attorneys, meanwhile, filed a new appeal this week following her release.