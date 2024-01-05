Newly Freed Gypsy Rose Blanchard Prohibited From Contacting Jailed Ex Serving Life Behind Bars

It may not be of much concern to Gypsy, though, considering she is now married to husband Ryan Scott Anderson, who picked her up from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri upon her Dec. 28 release after nearly eight years behind bars.

A communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections told RadarOnline.com they weren't permitting in-person coverage of her release to "protect the safety and security of the facility as well as the privacy of everyone involved."

Gypsy and Godejohn, her then-boyfriend whom she met online, were arrested for the murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard back in 2015.