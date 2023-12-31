Gypsy Rose Blanchard Won't Have a Chance to Meet Taylor Swift After Being Ordered to Leave Missouri
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the ex-convict who was involved in the murder of her mother, has been ordered to leave the state of Missouri shortly after her release from prison.
Blanchard, a self-professed fan of pop star Taylor Swift, had made plans to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game in hopes of meeting her idol. However, the recent order from authorities has put a damper on her plans, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Blanchard, who had been serving a 10-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, had recently been released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in northern Missouri.
Her release had caused quite a stir in the town, with locals curious about what she would do next.
According to reports, Blanchard's parole officer received notification that she and her family members must leave the state due to concerns about her presence posing "security risks" in the Kansas City area. This means Blanchard will have to miss the Chiefs game and will not have the opportunity to meet the Anti-Hero singer despite having purchased tickets for the game months in advance.
It is unclear why Blanchard's presence is considered a security risk, but sources have speculated that it may be due to the media attention surrounding her release and the potential for public unrest.
According to the Blast, Blanchard is reportedly aware of the order to leave Missouri and is disappointed by the news.
Blanchard has been vocal about her admiration for Swift, stating that the singer's music helped her through her time in prison. She had even used some of her commissary money to buy all of Swift's albums.
Blanchard had hoped to meet Swift at the Chiefs game, where the singer's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, plays.
Although her plans to meet Swift have been dashed, for now, Blanchard is not letting it get her down. She is reportedly going to Louisiana, where she will begin living with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson.
In 2015, Blanchard plotted with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to stab her mother to death.
Her mother had spent years deceiving Blanchard and others, falsely claiming that she suffered from various illnesses. The abuse Blanchard endured included being confined to a wheelchair and restricted from having friends or being around other family members.
Following her trial, Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a scheduled release in 2025. However, due to pleas from friends, family, and social media users for leniency, she was granted early parole in September 2023.
Her release has sparked controversy and debate, with some arguing that she should have served the full sentence for her role in the murder.
Despite the controversy surrounding Blanchard's release, she has begun to embrace her newfound freedom.
Her family threw her a party to celebrate her release, where she could be seen smiling and popping champagne bottles in the photos shared on social media. Blanchard has also gained a massive following on Instagram, amassing over 4 million followers in just under 48 hours.