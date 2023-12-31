Gypsy Rose Blanchard Won't Have a Chance to Meet Taylor Swift After Being Ordered to Leave Missouri

Blanchard, who had been serving a 10-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, had recently been released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in northern Missouri.

Her release had caused quite a stir in the town, with locals curious about what she would do next.

According to reports, Blanchard's parole officer received notification that she and her family members must leave the state due to concerns about her presence posing "security risks" in the Kansas City area. This means Blanchard will have to miss the Chiefs game and will not have the opportunity to meet the Anti-Hero singer despite having purchased tickets for the game months in advance.