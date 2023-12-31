Nigel Lythgoe Vows to Fight Paula Abdul's Allegedly 'False and Deeply Offensive' Sexual Assault Claims in Court
American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance producer Nigel Lythgoe has vehemently denied the allegations of sexual assault made against him by Paula Abdul.
Lythgoe described the claims as "false" and "deeply offensive" and has vowed to fight these allegations and prove his innocence in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a statement obtained by Page Six, Lythgoe expressed shock and sadness at Abdul's accusations, stating that they are in direct contrast to the platonic friendship they have shared for over two decades.
He also expressed his confusion as to why Abdul would file a lawsuit that he claims she knows to be untrue. However, he offered reassurance that he would fight these claims with everything he had.
In response to Lythgoe's assertion of Abdul's "erratic behavior," it is speculated that he may be referring to her alleged affair with former American Idol contestant Corey Clark, an allegation she has vehemently denied.
Abdul recently filed a lawsuit against Lythgoe, accusing him of sexual assault on two separate occasions. She claims that the assaults occurred during the early seasons of American Idol while they were traveling for the show.
According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Abdul recounts how Lythgoe forcefully grabbed her genitals and breasts and forcibly kissed her in a hotel elevator. She immediately ran out and reported the assault to one of her representatives.
Additionally, Abdul alleges that Lythgoe invited her to his home for dinner when they were working together on So You Think You Can Dance between 2015 and 2016.
She claims that he made unwanted advances and attempted to kiss her, proclaiming that they would make an "excellent power couple." Abdul claimed she pushed him away and left.
Court documents also reveal that Abdul witnessed Lythgoe sexually assault one of her assistants in 2015.
She claims that Lythgoe verbally insulted and belittled her in a meeting before she officially signed on to judge American Idol in 2002.
Abdul says she felt discriminated against throughout her tenure on the show.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Abdul's decision to speak out about these allegations was not easy, as she reportedly feared retaliation from her former boss.
Her lawyer praised her for her courage in taking action against the abuse inflicted upon her, especially considering Lythgoe's influential position in the industry. Abdul is determined to see justice served.