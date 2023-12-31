Nigel Lythgoe Vows to Fight Paula Abdul's Allegedly 'False and Deeply Offensive' Sexual Assault Claims in Court

In a statement obtained by Page Six, Lythgoe expressed shock and sadness at Abdul's accusations, stating that they are in direct contrast to the platonic friendship they have shared for over two decades.

He also expressed his confusion as to why Abdul would file a lawsuit that he claims she knows to be untrue. However, he offered reassurance that he would fight these claims with everything he had.

In response to Lythgoe's assertion of Abdul's "erratic behavior," it is speculated that he may be referring to her alleged affair with former American Idol contestant Corey Clark, an allegation she has vehemently denied.