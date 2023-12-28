Your tip
Chris Rock and Amber Rose Spark Romance Rumors After Stepping Out in NYC

Source: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA; Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

Chris Rock and Amber Rose's rumored romance has fans recalling the comedian's feature on Kanye West's "Blame Game."

Dec. 28 2023, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

Chris Rock and Amber Rose stepped out in the Big Apple together one day after Christmas, RadarOnline.com has learned, sending the rumor mill into overdrive.

The comedian, 58, and video vixen, 40, were all smiles as they walked and talked while bundled up for the chilly holiday temperatures in New York City.

The I Think I Love My Wife actor dressed in layers, opting for a wool coat and cobalt beanie paired with a blue-and-black plaid button up, black cargo pants, and white sneakers.

Rose kept it cozy in a distressed leather jacket worn over a gray-and-black sweat set with Nikes. Both wore sunglasses in the photos captured from their outing.

It's unknown if their relationship is platonic or if they are dating as neither displayed any PDA. RadarOnline.com reached out to reps for Rock and Rose and neither immediately responded to our requests for comment.

Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

The comedian, 58, and video vixen, 40, were all smiles as they walked and talked while bundled up for the chilly holiday temperatures in New York City.

Rock was married to Malaak Compton-Rock from 1996 to 2016, with whom he welcomed two children, and was more recently linked to actress Lake Bell. After their breakup, he was spotted with British TV host Sharon Carpenter.

As for Rose, after her romance fizzled with West, she married rapper Wiz Khalifa, whom she divorced in 2014 after welcoming a son. She later welcomed a second son with now-ex Alexander "AE" Edwards.

Fans have pointed out that one of Rock's recordings was featured on Kanye West's 2010 song "Blame Game" from the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album.

Amber Rose
Source: ZJG/JG / WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

"Yeezy taught me," the woman repeats on the hit track that is reportedly inspired by West's relationship with Rose from 2008 to 2010.

The outro has Rock portraying a man who's dating Ye's ex as he compliments her on her skills in the bedroom. "Yeezy taught me," the woman repeats on the hit track that is reportedly inspired by West's relationship with Rose from 2008 to 2010.

Rose said she was particularly heartbroken over her split with West during a past interview with Complex Magazine. "I have never cheated on any of my boyfriends, and still have never said anything mean about Kanye... This is after six, seven years of constant bullying from him," she said.

Rock famously admitted he was in the recording booth for a couple of hours so he and Ye could make "Blame Game" a masterpiece. "Kanye knows what he wants and he makes sure he's gonna get it," the comic told MTV News.

Source: RCF / MEGA

After recalling the West-Rock connection, several social media users sounded off.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"Who here among us have played Blame Game this morning?" one asked via X, formerly Twitter. "Blame Game is gonna hit different," another wrote.

