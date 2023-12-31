Tommy Lee Jones' Frail Appearance Sparks Concern Among Friends: Report

Legendary actor Tommy Lee Jones has reportedly sparked concern among his close pals after a recent red carpet outing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jones, 77, looked shockingly frail when he stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of his new Paramount+ thriller, Finestkind. A bombshell report claimed the actor's friends were taken aback by his bag-of-bones look with sunken eyes and receding hairline.

The 77-year-old's seemingly scattered and disoriented disposition was also said to be cause for major concern!