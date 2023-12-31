Tommy Lee Jones' Frail Appearance Sparks Concern Among Friends: Report
Legendary actor Tommy Lee Jones has reportedly sparked concern among his close pals after a recent red carpet outing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jones, 77, looked shockingly frail when he stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of his new Paramount+ thriller, Finestkind. A bombshell report claimed the actor's friends were taken aback by his bag-of-bones look with sunken eyes and receding hairline.
The 77-year-old's seemingly scattered and disoriented disposition was also said to be cause for major concern!
According to the National Enquirer, insiders dished the Fugitive icon, known for his commanding and charismatic presence, has been reduced to a doddering old man seemingly overnight.
While discussing Jones' Finestkind appearance, one tipster said, "Tommy looked awful — terribly aged."
"Like it's all caught up to him at once," the mole added.
The report also said sources claimed Jones set alarm bells clanging – and triggered fears he was suffering from memory issues — when he inexplicably asked Finestkind co-star Jenna Ortega if they had done any scenes together for their flick, prompting her to gently reply, "Yes, we have one."
"That sort of thing really has everyone worried," a source said of Jones' unusual behavior. "That's where it starts, with forgetting obvious facts!"
Insiders additionally claimed the actor has noticeably slowed his workload in recent years, appearing in only two films in 2023 and having only one project, a documentary, scheduled for 2024.
"Time comes for all of us, I suppose — even Tommy Lee Jones," sighed a source.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jones' rep for comment.
Jones' friends weren't the only ones to take notice of the No Country for Old Men star's confused demeanor at his recent premiere.
Following the awkward interaction with Ortega, fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts on Jones. On X, formerly Twitter, one user joked that "Agent K had his mind erased" in a nod to his iconic role in Men in Black.
Another fan defended Jones, commenting, "Man, he’s old, leave that man alone."
Others chimed in with more sympathetic takes.
"This is actually sad… Another legend is gradually biting the dust," a third X user wrote.
"Oh no. His poor mind. This makes me sad seeing his facial expression and his eyes. He tried covering up at the end with a laugh, but I fear what this is. Thanks for all the wonderful films, Tommy!" replied another.