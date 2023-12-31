MSNBC Staffers 'Questioning' Network's 'Fairness' With Nepo Baby Hires: Report

MSNBC staffers are reportedly fuming over a sudden influx of nepo babies working for the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Nepo babies is a slang term used to describe those who seemingly benefit from nepotism. Most recently, the nepo baby debate sparked an intense online backlash against the children of Hollywood elite like Ben Platt, Deacon Phillippe and Lourdes Leon.

While nepotism hires are not a new phenomenon, insiders claim staff at the network are growing restless watching colleagues with high-profile connections quickly move up the ranks.