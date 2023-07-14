Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > celebrities

Ben Platt Throws a Fit Over Nepo Baby Question, Ends Interview Early

ben platt throws fit over nepo baby question pp
Source: Rudy Torres/Image Press Agency / MEGA
By:

Jul. 14 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Actor Ben Platt refused to elaborate on a question about being labeled a nepo baby after he was photoshopped onto an infant's body in a 2022 New York Magazine cover.

RadarOnline.com has learned that his team stepped in upon hearing the query during an interview conducted prior to the SAG strike.

Article continues below advertisement
ben platt throws fit over nepo baby question
Source: mega

"I'm curious, what was your response to that? And what do you make of that whole discourse?" Rolling Stone senior writer Ej Dickson asked The Politician star about the label.

For context, a nepo baby is used to describe children of celebrities who have succeeded in careers, usually the same or similar to their celebrity parents or other famed relatives.

Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, as well as Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's daughter, Zoë Kravitz, were also featured on the New York Magazine cover.

Article continues below advertisement
ben platt throws fit over nepo baby question
Source: mega

The release of Dear Evan Hansen, for which Ben would become the youngest solo recipient of the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, came as many social media users highlighted that the film was produced by his father, Marc Platt, and the producer of films like Legally Blonde.

"We're going to skip right over that if we can. No comment?" Ben said when asked about the nepo baby label during his interview.

MORE ON:
celebrities
Article continues below advertisement
ben platt throws fit over nepo baby question
Source: mega

According to the report, that's when his publicist intervened to ask them to segue to another topic. "If we could just focus on Theater Camp, that would be great. Thank you."

Ben, however, did rave about their creative process for Theater Camp.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
ben platt throws fit over nepo baby question
Source: RCF / MEGA

"The four of us who wrote it together, the cross-section that bonded us is this love of theater and musical theater and youth programs and growing up doing theater in high school, which is where I met Nick, and doing theater as children in elementary school, which is where I met Molly, and we met Noah doing workshops of a musical in New York," he shared.

"We are very much musical theater nerds and we crossed that with our other joint passion that brought us together."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.