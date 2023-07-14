"I'm curious, what was your response to that? And what do you make of that whole discourse?" Rolling Stone senior writer Ej Dickson asked The Politician star about the label.

For context, a nepo baby is used to describe children of celebrities who have succeeded in careers, usually the same or similar to their celebrity parents or other famed relatives.

Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, as well as Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's daughter, Zoë Kravitz, were also featured on the New York Magazine cover.