Ben Platt Throws a Fit Over Nepo Baby Question, Ends Interview Early
Actor Ben Platt refused to elaborate on a question about being labeled a nepo baby after he was photoshopped onto an infant's body in a 2022 New York Magazine cover.
RadarOnline.com has learned that his team stepped in upon hearing the query during an interview conducted prior to the SAG strike.
"I'm curious, what was your response to that? And what do you make of that whole discourse?" Rolling Stone senior writer Ej Dickson asked The Politician star about the label.
For context, a nepo baby is used to describe children of celebrities who have succeeded in careers, usually the same or similar to their celebrity parents or other famed relatives.
Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, as well as Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet's daughter, Zoë Kravitz, were also featured on the New York Magazine cover.
The release of Dear Evan Hansen, for which Ben would become the youngest solo recipient of the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, came as many social media users highlighted that the film was produced by his father, Marc Platt, and the producer of films like Legally Blonde.
"We're going to skip right over that if we can. No comment?" Ben said when asked about the nepo baby label during his interview.
According to the report, that's when his publicist intervened to ask them to segue to another topic. "If we could just focus on Theater Camp, that would be great. Thank you."
Ben, however, did rave about their creative process for Theater Camp.
"The four of us who wrote it together, the cross-section that bonded us is this love of theater and musical theater and youth programs and growing up doing theater in high school, which is where I met Nick, and doing theater as children in elementary school, which is where I met Molly, and we met Noah doing workshops of a musical in New York," he shared.
"We are very much musical theater nerds and we crossed that with our other joint passion that brought us together."