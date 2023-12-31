Jennifer Aniston's Close Friends Worry John Mayer is Trying to Get Back Into Her Life: Report
Actress Jennifer Aniston's inner circle reportedly fears that notorious playboy John Mayer is using the devastating death of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry to worm his way back into her life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A shocking report claimed Aniston's real-life friends are wary of the musician's intentions after he reached out to the actress following Perry's death in October.
"John reached out to offer a supportive hand and pals worry the vulnerable actress might be opening the door for him to reenter her life," a source told the National Enquirer.
"They want to make sure she isn't taken advantage of," the insider added. "The last thing she needs in her life right now is more heartache!"
While it's hard to keep track of Mayer's extensive dating history, the Gravity singer and Horrible Bosses star were romantically liked 15 years ago.
Aniston and Mayer met at an Oscars party in early 2008. They proceeded to date on and off for the next year. After a brief separation, fans were over the moon to see the Office Space sweetheart on Mayer's arm at the 2009 Oscars.
At first, the A-lister's red carpet reconciliation looked promising for the relationship's future, but the wishy-washy couple soon called it quits and parted ways for good.
Compared to Mayer's yellow pages-sized little black book, Aniston has kept a relatively low profile when it comes to dating in Hollywood.
Aniston met Mayer three years after her divorce from Brad Pitt was finalized in 2005. She eventually remarried in 2015 to actor Justin Theroux, but the marriage also ended in divorce in 2017.
In a recent cover story interview with WSJ Magazine, Aniston confessed relationship have always been "difficult" for her.
"It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone," Aniston said in August. "My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that.'"
As for Mayer, the gaps in his dating history post-Aniston break up are few and far between — and even a bit shocking.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the rumor mill most recently linked Mayer to Bravo's Andy Cohen.
While Mayer and Cohen have been open about their best friend status, insiders claimed there's more to the friendship than what meets the eye.
"John has been Andy's houseguest many times, but now Andy's talking about getting a house together," a source said. "The prospect of cohabitation has piqued interest as to what exactly is going on here."