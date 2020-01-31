Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jessica Simpson Reveals Dark Details About Twisted Romance With John Mayer: 'It Was A Punch In The Gut' Claims his 'obsession' with her caused Tony Romo to dump her.

Jessica Simpson is accusing ex John Mayer of being “manipulative” throughout the duration of their relationship, including the time he asked her parents’ for the singer’s hand in marriage so she’d breakup with her boyfriend at the time.

In her latest memoir, “Open Book,” exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com ahead of its February 4 release, the fashion designer, 39, admits to being on a wild rollercoaster while she was with womanizer Mayer.

The two dated on and off since the summer of 2006, up until Mayer’s infamous 2010 Playboy interview, where he referred to Simpson as a “sexual napalm.”

“The February interview in Playboy sealed it. He talked about me by name in the most degrading terms. You can look it up, because I had to be asked about those quotes in every interview I did for about two or three years.”

Simpson admitted that before the Playboy interview, she kept running back to him. At one point, she even gave up her career to go on tour with him in Australia.

“Again and again he told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally. The connection was so strong that he made me feel seductive, and he spoke about sex and my body in a way that made me feel powerful, at least physically.”

The singer admits Mayer’s “focus” on her was the “opposite” of her marriage [with Nick Lachey].

