Shocking Confession: Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey Had Sex After They Split! Ex boy band member begged her not to leave, she claims in her bombshell new book!

Jessica Simpson is leaving no stone unturned in her new memoir, “Open Book,” exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com ahead of its February 4 release date.

At one point the star opened up about her tumultuous divorce from Nick Lachey, even admitting how the two had one final romp after their shocking split!

Simpson, 39, who gained worldwide fame with Lachey in 2002 for their reality show Newlyweds, admitted that she was the one who put the final nail in the coffin on their marriage and filed for divorce back in November 2005.

Lachey, whom Simpson accused of having a “wandering eye” during their marriage, had begged her to stay, but she couldn’t.

According to the “Take My Breath Away” singer, at the time, Lachey refused to sign the divorce papers and insisted they go to marriage counseling.

Simpson refused and Lachey broke down and begged her to stay, she claimed.

“Please don’t leave me,” Lachey pleaded, according to Simpson. “I love you so much.”

But Simpson, who was only 25 at the time and still figuring out who she was, didn’t budge.

Their divorce was finalized in 2006 — four years after they walked down the isle.

On the heels of their breakup, Lachey, 46, appeared in an April 2006 documentary about the making of his latest album, in which he slammed his ex.

“I watched him portray himself as a victim, casting me as this selfish person,” Simpson wrote. “He then mentioned that the door was still open for us to get back together. I kept pulling the blanket up over my face to hide because [because] I felt so exposed. It was so disrespectful and [he] dragged me back into his orbit when I was just starting to leave it [the relationship].”

Simpson explains it infuriated her that Lachey was ” breaking down in front of the world” again and making her feel responsible for it.

“I felt responsible. How many times are woman made to feel responsible for the actions of men? I know now that I wasn’t, but back then, it felt like I needed to fix him,” she said in the book.

But after she saw how hurt he was from the documentary, Simpson says she invited Lachey over to her house for a chat.

“He rang the bell, and out of reflex I hugged him. I meant it, too. Despite my anger, I missed him.”

Simpson says she struggled with “how to react” with the fact her ex’s feelings were so “deeply” hurt.

“I didn’t know any other way to make it better, so I slept with him,” she admitted.

While the moment was “emotional,” she says, there sadly was “no connection,” but it gave her “confirmation that this man was not my husband anymore.”

Simpson said that Lachey didn’t end up staying the night and was “relieved.”

“I could feel his hate. The whole situation was very dark. I didn’t want the energy in my home. When he walked out the door, I knew I would never see him again.”