Bill Maher and Seth MacFarlane Get Into Debate Over the Effectiveness of the COVID-19 Vaccine

During the debate, Maher pointed out that the U.S. did not sufficiently consider natural immunity as a factor in determining the need for vaccination. He criticized the requirement for individuals who have already had the disease to still get vaccinated.

Maher highlighted that this approach is not followed in Europe, stating, "That's powerful stupid."

MacFarlane, on the other hand, contested the notion of natural immunity. He claimed to personally know people who had contracted Covid-19 multiple times, arguing that this indicated a lack of immunity. He said, "You've had Covid five times. That's not natural immunity. There's no immunity there."