Rudy Giuliani Regrets Not Pursuing NYC Government Pension After Filing for Bankruptcy

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani , who filed for bankruptcy in the wake of a $148 million civil court ruling and faces a mountain of unpaid legal bills, said he now regrets not having the safety net of a government pension, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Giuliani is between $100 million to $500 million in debt and only possesses between $1 million to $10 million in assets.

According to city payroll records obtained by the taxpayer watchdog group Empire Center for Public Policy and his official disclosure filings, Giuliani failed to apply for pension benefits after leaving office.

Most recent New York City mayors receive pension checks after leaving office, but Giuliani, now 79, did not take advantage of this opportunity.

Had Giuliani applied for a pension, he would have been eligible for about $26,000 in annual payments after turning 62, which translates to approximately $442,000 over the last 17 years.

When asked why he never applied, Giuliani stated, "Giving back to the city I love. Although I would like to take it now." However, he admitted, "I don't know how to go about it."