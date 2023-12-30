Tom Wilkinson, Oscar-Nominated Actor in 'Shakespeare in Love' and 'Michael Clayton,' Dead at 75

Wilkinson, an English-born actor, had an impressive career with over 130 screen credits to his name. He received his first Academy Award nomination in 2002 for his leading role in In the Bedroom, and his second nomination came in 2007 for his supporting role in Michael Clayton.

Throughout his career, Wilkinson showcased his versatility by appearing in both period dramas and contemporary films. Some of his notable performances include Girl with a Pearl Earring, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Batman Begins and Valkyrie.

One of Wilkinson's most memorable roles was in the 1997 film The Full Monty, which catapulted him to success in Hollywood.

Wilkinson almost turned down the role, opting for a lead role in a TV series instead. Fortunately, he chose the film, which became a huge success and even led to a Broadway show and a recent Disney+ series revival.