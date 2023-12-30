Tom Wilkinson, Oscar-Nominated Actor in 'Shakespeare in Love' and 'Michael Clayton,' Dead at 75
Tom Wilkinson, the two-time Oscar-nominated actor known for his roles in films such as Shakespeare in Love, The Full Monty and Michael Clayton, has passed away at 75, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The news was confirmed by his publicist, Nancy Seltzer, who released a statement on behalf of Wilkinson's family. The statement announced that Wilkinson died suddenly at his home on December 30, with his wife and family at his side.
The family has requested privacy during this time, and no cause of death has been provided yet.
Wilkinson, an English-born actor, had an impressive career with over 130 screen credits to his name. He received his first Academy Award nomination in 2002 for his leading role in In the Bedroom, and his second nomination came in 2007 for his supporting role in Michael Clayton.
Throughout his career, Wilkinson showcased his versatility by appearing in both period dramas and contemporary films. Some of his notable performances include Girl with a Pearl Earring, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Batman Begins and Valkyrie.
One of Wilkinson's most memorable roles was in the 1997 film The Full Monty, which catapulted him to success in Hollywood.
Wilkinson almost turned down the role, opting for a lead role in a TV series instead. Fortunately, he chose the film, which became a huge success and even led to a Broadway show and a recent Disney+ series revival.
Apart from his film work, Wilkinson also made a name for himself on television.
He won an Emmy for his portrayal of Benjamin Franklin in the miniseries John Adams and received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Joe Kennedy Sr. in The Kennedys.
Born in Leeds, England, in 1948, Wilkinson developed a passion for drama at a young age. He realized that acting was a possibility for someone like him to succeed and never looked back.
Wilkinson once said, "I'm temperamentally suited to the business of acting. If it's not happening, it's not happening, and there's very little you can do."
George Clooney, his co-star in Michael Clayton, paid tribute to Wilkinson, stating, "Tom made every project better. Made every actor better. He was the epitome of elegance and he will be dearly missed by all of us."
Wilkinson is survived by his wife, Diana Hardcastle, and their two daughters.