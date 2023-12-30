Photos of Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Resurface Ahead of Epstein's Secret Files Release
Former President Bill Clinton enjoyed a six-course meal in Singapore with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a trip in 2002, along with government officials of the city-state.
These photos, which were previously removed from the National Archives of Singapore, have now resurfaced on social media platforms ahead of the release of secret Epstein files, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The federal court will unseal hundreds of records next year as part of victim Virginia Giuffre's 2015 lawsuit against Maxwell.
The dinner took place during one of Clinton's trips on Epstein's private plane, known as the 'Lolita Express.'
Flight records show that Clinton and his former adviser Doug Band flew with Epstein and Maxwell from Shenzhen, China to Singapore on May 23, 2002.
The dinner was hosted by then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore's Jade restaurant. Award-winning chef Sam Leong served a full-course dinner, including roasted lamb rack with green curry sauce and pear crostini.
Photos from the event show Epstein and Maxwell smiling in a group picture with local officials, while Clinton stands a few seats away. Another photo shows Epstein and Band in the background as the prime minister walks with Clinton.
It is unclear why the photos of Clinton, Epstein, and Maxwell were removed from the Singapore government archives.
Clinton's ties to Epstein and Maxwell have been under scrutiny since Epstein's arrest in 2019.
The former Democratic president took a total of four trips on Epstein's airplane, which has led to increased interest in his connection to the convicted sex offender.
Giuffre's litigation and other lawsuits have exposed a network of high-powered individuals in Epstein's circle, including Bill Gates, Leon Black, Peter Thiel, and Sergey Brin.
Before the Singapore dinner, Clinton spoke at a two-day 'National Achievers Congress,' and he, along with Maxwell, Band, the Secret Service, and young women associated with Epstein, flew on the trafficker's jet.
Clinton also used Epstein's plane to tour Africa in 2002, where he raised awareness about poverty and HIV/AIDS. One victim, Juliette Bryant, stated that she was recruited into Epstein's world during this trip in Cape Town, South Africa.
While there have been accusations and speculation about Clinton's involvement with Epstein, he denies any knowledge of Epstein's crimes. He has stated that he has not been in contact with Epstein for over a decade and has never visited his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
According to the Daily Beast, the 77-year-old ex-prez is reportedly known to have remained in contact with Ghislaine Maxwell. They joined for a group dinner in Los Angeles in 2014 and Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton's wedding in 2010. Maxwell's ocean nonprofit, The TerraMar Project, also partnered with the Clinton Global Initiative