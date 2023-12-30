Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson Believes the Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro 'Doesn't Care' About the United States

tucker carlson believes ben shapiro doesnt care about the united states
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 30 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Breaking Points host Saagar Enjeti recently asked former Fox News host Tucker Carlson about his opinion on conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's focus on the war in Israel.

Carlson asserted that Shapiro's preoccupation with the conflict revealed his lack of concern for the United States.

Article continues below advertisement
tucker carlson believes ben shapiro doesnt care about the united states
Source: MEGA

Tucker Carlson believes that Ben Shapiro 'doesn't care' about the U.S.

“I’ve watched the entire kind of right-wing ecosystem get embroiled in fundamentally what is a third-world conflict,” asserted Enjeti after name-dropping Shapiro. “Now we can say support, not support, we can have criticisms, etc. of that. But what explains this like literal allegiance on Ukraine, Israel? Why is it that so many of these people don’t seem to have the same level of care for actual American citizens?”

While Carlson initially discussed the war between Ukraine and Russia, he soon shifted the conversation to Israel. He stated that he had spent time in both Israel and the Arab world and expressed sympathy for those affected by the recent violence.

The former Fox News host claimed to have considered the situation from an American perspective, pondering whether it was beneficial for the United States or not.

Article continues below advertisement
tucker carlson believes ben shapiro doesnt care about the united states
Source: MEGA

Carlson has been critical of the Republican's support of Israel.

Carlson went on to criticize the intolerance and tendency for personal attacks within the discussion surrounding Israel. He highlighted the disrespect he felt when proponents of resettling displaced individuals from Gaza suggested that they move to America.

The conservative commentator questioned why people who believed these individuals were too dangerous to remain near them would endorse bringing them to his country. He felt offended by the disregard this suggestion showed towards him, his family, his neighbors, and his nation.

MORE ON:
Tucker Carlson
Article continues below advertisement
tucker carlson believes ben shapiro doesnt care about the united states
Source: MEGA

Thousands of have died in Gaza since October 7th.

"It was immediately I’m a hater, a bigot, or something like that. None of that registered with me because, first of all, I’ve been attacked for so long. But attacks that aren’t true," Carlson explained. "You know, if somebody said, ‘Wow, you’ve gained some weight this summer,’ I’d be like, ‘Oh!’ It would hurt my feelings because it’s true! But if someone’s like, ‘You’re a hater’ or ‘You hate,’ that’s not true, so I don’t really care."

"I’m shocked by how little they care about the country and including the person you mentioned," he added, referring to Shapiro. "And I can’t imagine how someone like that could get an audience of people who claim to care about America, because he doesn’t, obviously."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Radar

Shapiro has previously criticized and clashed with Carlson over his perspective on Israel. The Daily Wire host accused Carlson of downplaying the attack on Israel and compared it to drug overdose deaths in the US.

Shapiro also called Carlson "disingenuous" for suggesting that supporters of Israel sought a US-led war with Iran.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.