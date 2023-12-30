Tucker Carlson Believes the Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro 'Doesn't Care' About the United States
Breaking Points host Saagar Enjeti recently asked former Fox News host Tucker Carlson about his opinion on conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's focus on the war in Israel.
Carlson asserted that Shapiro's preoccupation with the conflict revealed his lack of concern for the United States.
“I’ve watched the entire kind of right-wing ecosystem get embroiled in fundamentally what is a third-world conflict,” asserted Enjeti after name-dropping Shapiro. “Now we can say support, not support, we can have criticisms, etc. of that. But what explains this like literal allegiance on Ukraine, Israel? Why is it that so many of these people don’t seem to have the same level of care for actual American citizens?”
While Carlson initially discussed the war between Ukraine and Russia, he soon shifted the conversation to Israel. He stated that he had spent time in both Israel and the Arab world and expressed sympathy for those affected by the recent violence.
The former Fox News host claimed to have considered the situation from an American perspective, pondering whether it was beneficial for the United States or not.
Carlson went on to criticize the intolerance and tendency for personal attacks within the discussion surrounding Israel. He highlighted the disrespect he felt when proponents of resettling displaced individuals from Gaza suggested that they move to America.
The conservative commentator questioned why people who believed these individuals were too dangerous to remain near them would endorse bringing them to his country. He felt offended by the disregard this suggestion showed towards him, his family, his neighbors, and his nation.
"It was immediately I’m a hater, a bigot, or something like that. None of that registered with me because, first of all, I’ve been attacked for so long. But attacks that aren’t true," Carlson explained. "You know, if somebody said, ‘Wow, you’ve gained some weight this summer,’ I’d be like, ‘Oh!’ It would hurt my feelings because it’s true! But if someone’s like, ‘You’re a hater’ or ‘You hate,’ that’s not true, so I don’t really care."
"I’m shocked by how little they care about the country and including the person you mentioned," he added, referring to Shapiro. "And I can’t imagine how someone like that could get an audience of people who claim to care about America, because he doesn’t, obviously."
Shapiro has previously criticized and clashed with Carlson over his perspective on Israel. The Daily Wire host accused Carlson of downplaying the attack on Israel and compared it to drug overdose deaths in the US.
Shapiro also called Carlson "disingenuous" for suggesting that supporters of Israel sought a US-led war with Iran.