John Mayer Mocks Ex Taylor Swift’s Song ‘Lover’ In Live-Stream

Dear John! Vicious Mayer Mocks Ex Taylor Swift’s Song ‘Lover’ In Live-Stream ‘You’re insane!’ says hunk while critiquing the track’s lyrics.

In case anyone had doubts, John Mayer just made it pretty clear there is still bad blood between him and ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

During an Instagram live-stream with Shawn Mendes this Sunday, November 17, Mayer, 42, took a dig at Swift, 29, by commenting on her song “Lover,” of which she just made a remake in collaboration with Mendes, 21

“I like the song. I like the song very much. I love your verse,” tells Mendes in the video before dishing out the hate.

“I’m only going to say one thing and I know it’s going to go far and wide throughout the media, but I’m a guy, I’m a musician, I can talk about a song,” he says. “I love the song, I really like this song. I get a little chuckle because she says, ‘We can keep the Christmas lights up till January.’ And I go ‘you’re insane, everyone keeps their Christmas lights up till January.’ And I go, ‘can you really? Because normally I take my Christmas lights down on December 29.”

Mendes looks visibly uncomfortable as Mayer continues to laugh at his famous ex.

“We can keep the Christmas lights up till January,” Mayer sings, mocking the lyrics. “And then about January 5, we will take the lights down, and we will put them in the box and label them Christmas lights, and then put them in an attic till December.”

“Well, that’s a crazy love I tell you!” he then says, laughing at Swift’s love song to boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

RadarOnline.com readers recall Swift and Mayer’s romance began around March 2009, when the singers shocked fans by collaborating on Mayer’s song “Half of My Heart,” and later performing a series of duets at various live shows. At the time, Swift was 19, and Mayer was 32. It’s unclear how their relationship plummeted after their very-public debut, but in December of that year, Swift released the emotional breakup song “Dear John,” about the alleged Hollywood playboy.

Responding to the song, Mayer told Rolling Stone in 2012 “I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me.” He added that in his mind, what Swift did to him was “cheap song writing.”

In 2013 Mayer released his song “Paper Doll,” which, though he never confirmed, fans believe is about Swift. The music video also features a delicate-looking woman and seems to be a dig at Swift’s apparent fragility.