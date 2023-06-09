Barbra Streisand 'Determined' to Find Jennifer Aniston The Perfect Match, Friends Reveal
Showbiz legend Barbra Streisand is playing matchmaker for single star Jennifer Aniston, RadarOnline.com has learned. Since Jennifer's closest pals have failed to seal the deal of finding the sexy Friends alum, 54, a new guy, sources spilled she's turning to one of her longtime heroines for help.
Jennifer recently paid a huge compliment to the Funny Girl star, 81, by imitating a vintage Streisand image from the '60s in a magazine spread.
"I think she did a wonderful job," Barbra wrote on her website, quipping, "If only she had a bump on her nose."
One Hollywood insider noted the two resemble each other "except for their schnozzolas" and Barbra has long admired the younger beauty.
"Barbra is determined to find Jen the perfect match," dished the source. "She's done it for others."
Jennifer's first marriage to hunky Brad Pitt collapsed in a heartbreaking divorce in 2005 when he left her for Angelina Jolie. Her second stab at matrimony with Justin Theroux ended after just two years in 2017. The duo finalized their divorce the following year but remain friends and were recently spotted at dinner together.
"Barbra's already planning dinner parties where Jen will be seated next to someone really nice," spilled the well-connected source. The Horrible Bosses actress is allegedly excited about the setups and believes Barbra could produce the biggest love of her life yet.
"Jen's flattered to be getting such preferential treatment and feels things are about to change," the insider shared. In December's Allure, the cover girl admitted that she sometimes finds herself pinning for Mr. Right.
"I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support,'" she candidly told the magazine. "It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"
Jennifer hasn't publicly dated anyone since ending her marriage to Justin.
The We're the Millers believed she needed to heal from within before jumping back into the dating scene.
Jennifer revealed she didn't "want to partner with someone until some of that work was done," adding, "It wouldn't be fair. I don't want to move into a house when there are no walls."