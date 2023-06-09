Barbra Streisand 'Determined' to Find Jennifer Aniston The Perfect Match, Friends Reveal

Showbiz legend Barbra Streisand is playing matchmaker for single star Jennifer Aniston , RadarOnline.com has learned. Since Jennifer's closest pals have failed to seal the deal of finding the sexy Friends alum, 54, a new guy, sources spilled she's turning to one of her longtime heroines for help.

Jennifer recently paid a huge compliment to the Funny Girl star, 81, by imitating a vintage Streisand image from the '60s in a magazine spread.

"I think she did a wonderful job," Barbra wrote on her website, quipping, "If only she had a bump on her nose."