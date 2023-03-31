Adam Sandler Playing Matchmaker For Gal Pal Jen Aniston: 'He's Tired Of Seeing Her Lonely'
Happily married Adam Sandler has appointed himself matchmaker for single pal Jennifer Aniston, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"He's tired of seeing Jen lonely and tells her he's going to do something about it," spilled an insider. Sandler, 56, has already started opening his black book for double-divorced Aniston, 54.
"He's setting her up with his single friends — and he won't take no for an answer!" the source said.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the Friends beauty even admitted to late-night host Jimmy Fallon that her Murder Mystery 2 co-star Adam questioned her dating choices by asking, "What are you doing?!"
Since splitting with her second husband, Justin Theroux, in 2017, the Morning Show stunner hasn't had a public romance, and her love life is littered with failures — including a doomed marriage to Brad Pitt and ill-fated flings with Bradley Cooper and John Mayer.
Sandler is the ultimate candidate to play cupid as he's found his forever love. The Big Daddy cutup will be celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife Jackie in June.
"Adam cares for Jen like a sister," the insider shared, adding he wants Aniston to find her happily ever after.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Sandler's rep for comment.
While Aniston's love life might be struggling, her career is thriving. The actress is at the peak of her popularity and is cashing in with a $10 million paycheck for the upcoming Murder Mystery sequel with Sandler while also banking $1.25 million an episode for Season 3 of Apple's The Morning Show.
However, as RadarOnline.com recently reported, sources claimed her team warned her to stop throwing her weight around Hollywood now that rom-com queen Cameron Diaz is back in the biz.
Aniston "constantly complains about not getting offered these prestigious Oscar-type roles," dished an insider. "She needs a reality check."
The source insisted Jen can't command the same wages for feature films as she does for streaming services, which want her sitcom cachet, and needs to make a market adjustment.
"Jen acts like she wants a huge reward without any risk. You can't have it both ways unless you make concessions," huffed the source, noting she's always equated paycheck size with respect inside the industry since her early days on the iconic TV series Friends.