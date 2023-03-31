Adam Sandler Playing Matchmaker For Gal Pal Jen Aniston: 'He's Tired Of Seeing Her Lonely'

Happily married Adam Sandler has appointed himself matchmaker for single pal Jennifer Aniston, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"He's tired of seeing Jen lonely and tells her he's going to do something about it," spilled an insider. Sandler, 56, has already started opening his black book for double-divorced Aniston, 54.

"He's setting her up with his single friends — and he won't take no for an answer!" the source said.