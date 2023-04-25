Your tip
Back Together? Jennifer Aniston & Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Share Hug After Reuniting in NYC for Dinner

Source: Mega
Apr. 25 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Justin Theroux reunited for dinner in New York City over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former couple were pictured with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, on Saturday night at the Italian restaurant II Cantinori.

Source: Mega

According to photos of the reunion obtained by Daily Mail, Aniston and Theroux shared a big hug before sitting down with their Hollywood pals to eat.

Also surprising were photos that showed Aniston leaving the dinner with a single red rose seemingly given to her by her ex – creating speculation among the actress’ fans that the former couple may be working on getting back together.

Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 54-year-old Friends actress and Theroux first met and started dating in May 2011 after working together on the 2012 film Wanderlust.

The couple then announced their engagement on August 10, 2012, and married three years later on August 5, 2015.

Aniston and Theroux ultimately separated in 2017 and officially announced their separation on February 15, 2018.

"This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” Aniston said in a statement at the time. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Source: Mega

"Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another,” she added.

The former couple previously reunited in December 2021 when they were spotted cuddling up next to each other for a table read of the popular 1980s sitcom Facts of Life.

Source: Mega

Aniston read for the Facts of Life character Lisa Whelchel during the table read, while Theroux served as a producer on the project.

Theroux made headlines again in February 2022 when he wished his ex a happy 53rd birthday on Instagram – although he deleted the post shortly after.

“Happy Birthday,” he wrote alongside a video of Aniston dancing and saying "I'm a cool blonde" while lighting a cigarette. “Yes you are. Love u B.”

Most recently, in November 2022, Theroux spoke out to support his ex-wife after Aniston revealed she secretly struggled with infertility.

