'The Ship Has Sailed': Jennifer Aniston Reveals She's Over The Idea Of Children After Failed IVF

As it turns out, Aniston, 53, wanted to be a parent. The actress revealed the extent she was willing to go in an interview with Allure.

"It was really hard," Aniston said.

"I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it," the 53-year-old actress continued, "So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

Aniston shared that she first kept her IVF treatments a secret because "There's so little that I get to keep to myself."