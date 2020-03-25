The Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Relationship Timeline

When history looks back at some of the greatest Hollywood love stories of all time, a few names are likely to be mentioned. We will never forget the romance between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston that began in 1999 and lasted just six short years. During that time, the two were seen almost everywhere together. It was very sad when the couple eventually went their separate ways and found other partners/spouses.

The iconic romance between the rugged mega-movie star and the adored star of the NBC sitcom Friends (how many actors have a hair style named after a character they played?) was such a beautiful display of love, and it was heartbreaking when it ended. And 15 years later, there are still many hopeful holdouts that Aniston and Pitt will someday reunite. As luck would have it, each of them separated from their respective partners, and both are now playing the field, so who’s to say if that field might lead to another romance between two of the most gorgeous celebs?

Let’s look back at a celebrity romance for the ages and the events that could lead to what would be a very popular reunion.