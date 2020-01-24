Brad Pitt Reacts To His Reunion With Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston After Fan Frenzy
Find out what the star said about the commotion surrounding their flirty run-in.
The world watched in astonishment as Brad Pitt reunited with Jennifer Aniston. Now, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star is speaking up about their epic shared moment.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pitt, 56, admitted he struggled with fans’ reactions.
“I don’t know, I’m blissfully naïve and I’m gonna stay that way,” he said.
The actor also explained how he tries to avoid news about himself as much as possible.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pitt sparked a frenzy when he was caught behind the scenes staring lovingly at his ex wife, 50, while she gave her Sag Award acceptance speech on Sunday, January 19. Aniston won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role on The Morning Show.
Meanwhile, Pitt also took home a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.
Following Aniston’s acceptance speech, the two reunited behind-the-scenes. Pitt grabbed a hold of Aniston’s hand as the two couldn’t stop smiling at each other.
They were married from 2000 to 2005, but their relationship imploded after he began an affair with Angelina Jolie.
The Friends star told Extra, she thought Pitt’s response was a “sweet” gesture.
“We’ve all grown up together, we really have,” she added. “It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working. You don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going.”
Following her reunion with Pitt, an eyewitness noted Aniston seemed happier than usual when she entered the press room after her SAG Award win.
