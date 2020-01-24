Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brad Pitt Reacts To His Reunion With Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston After Fan Frenzy

Brad Pitt Reacts To His Reunion With Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston After Fan Frenzy

Brad Pitt Reacts To His Reunion With Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston After Fan Frenzy Find out what the star said about the commotion surrounding their flirty run-in.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pitt sparked a frenzy when he was caught behind the scenes staring lovingly at his ex wife, 50, while she gave her Sag Award acceptance speech on Sunday, January 19. Aniston won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role on The Morning Show.

Meanwhile, Pitt also took home a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. Following Aniston’s acceptance speech, the two reunited behind-the-scenes. Pitt grabbed a hold of Aniston’s hand as the two couldn’t stop smiling at each other.

They were married from 2000 to 2005, but their relationship imploded after he began an affair with Angelina Jolie. Friend-Approved! Courteney Cox Likes Social Media Posts About Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s SAG Reunion

The Friends star told Extra, she thought Pitt’s response was a “sweet” gesture.

“We’ve all grown up together, we really have,” she added. “It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working. You don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going.”