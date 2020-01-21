Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Courteney Cox seems to approve of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s heartfelt reunion.

The Scream actress, 55, has been liking various social media posts about the epic moment the former lovers shared backstage at the Screen Actors Guilds Awards.

Among the many posts she liked was a tweet that read, “They still love each other, no doubt.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Aniston, 50, won the award for outstanding female in a drama series for her role in The Morning Show. Pitt, 56, meanwhile, accepted the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The famous exes rekindled backstage at the awards show on Sunday, January 19 and talked about their respective wins. And just as they were about to part ways — in a splendid moment captured by many cameras —Pitt took Aniston’s her hand.

Aniston was “floating on cloud 9” after her run-in with her ex, an eyewitness told InTouch exclusively.

“She was cracking jokes with reporters,” the eyewitness explained, noting that the actress just “couldn’t stop smiling.”

“Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typically press-shy, more closed off Jen,” said the insider.

The two were later spotted enjoying their night at the same after party.

Readers know Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005 — after which Pitt left the Dumplin’ star for Angelina Jolie. Despite their rocky past, however, the ex lovers have remained friendly after their split.

When Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier asked Pitt at the Golden Globe Awards about his potential run-in with Aniston, the actor simply answered: “I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend.”

“The second most important reunion of her year,” Pitt joked, referring to Aniston’s reunion with her Friends co-stars for the show’s 25th anniversary in 2019.

During his acceptance speech at the SAG Awards, Pitt poked fun at his failed marriages and joked that he would be adding his recent achievement to his Tinder profile.

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part,” he confessed, setting up his joke about the role he played in the movie.

“A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch. Big,” Pitt said, drawing a wild reaction from the crowd.

Aniston clapped excitedly as she listened to Pitt’s speech, and as fans know, her er ex did the same for her when watching her give her speech on a large TV backstage.