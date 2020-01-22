Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

All The Celebrities Who Went Wild Over Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt’s SAG Awards Reunion

All The Celebrities Who Went Wild Over Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's SAG Awards Reunion

Fans weren’t the only ones who went wild over Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s Screen Actors Guild Awards reunion.

Celebrities all over social media also expressed shock and excitement after photos of the famous exes chatting and embracing at the gala spread through the internet.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Aniston’s Friends co-star and best friend Courteney Cox liked a series of social media posts about the reunion, including a comment posted by a Twitter fan that read: “They still love each other, no doubt.”

Fans know that while the actors divorced in 2005 after seven years together, they recently rekindled their friendship following Pitt’s split from Angelina Jolie. The Ad Astra actor, 56, even attended his ex’s 50th birthday party, and referred to her as a “good friend” in an interview before their SAG run-in.

While both have denied romance rumors, photos of Pitt holding Aniston’s hand and gazing lovingly at her while backstage at the awards show renewed fans’ hopes of a romantic reunion.

“This is my ‘Do not break our hearts again, Brad’ face,” Michelle Monaghan captioned an Instagram selfie.

“Kelly Kapoor losing her sh**,” comedienne Mindy Kaling captioned a photo of Pitt and Aniston’s reunion, referencing her character on The Office.

Various other stars, including Jamie Lynn Spears, Rumer Willis, Morgan Stewart, Jordin Sparks, Stephanie Shepherd and Brooklyn Decker reacted to a post about the reunion shared on E! News’ Instagram.

“WE WILL BE TELLING OUR GRANDKIDS ABOUT THIS. THATS [sic] HOW IMPORTANT THIS IS,” Spears, 28, wrote, clearly thrilled.

“My tender heart can’t take this,” Willis, 31, joked.

“I’m not emotionally prepared to handle this at this stage in my life,” Stewart, 30, wrote, possibly referencing her recent split from husband Brendan Fitzpatrick.

“Omg,” Sparks, 30, commented along with a crying emoji.

“I AM NOT OKAY,” Shepherd, 30, admitted.

“Is that a finger UNDER a lapel?!?” Decker, 32, asked.

“Oh,” Modern Family star Sarah Hyland wrote, seemingly speechless.

“AHHHHHHH,” Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher commented.

Even Blink-182 got in on the action, writing, “Fell in love with the girl at the SAG show,” twisting the lyrics of their 2001 song “The Rock Show.”

At the ceremony, Aniston, 50, won the award for outstanding female in a drama series for her role on The Morning Show, while Pitt took home the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pitt went backstage to watch Aniston give her acceptance speech on a TV nearby. He got emotional while cheering her on in silence. When E! News shared the clip on Twitter, celebrities and fans could not contain their delight.

“Oh em geeeee,” Hilary Duff commented.

“I CANT [sic] DEAL!!!!!! 😢😩😦 CAN NOT,” WWE’s Summer Rae wrote.

The Bachelor alum Becca Tilley and others articulated their disbelief in emojis.