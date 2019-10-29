Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Morgan Stewart Split From Husband Weeks After Cheating Scandal, Divorce Papers Reveal ‘Daily Pop’ host asks to terminate Brendan Fitzpatrick’s ability to spousal support.

Morgan Stewart denied having an inappropriate relationship with another man during her marriage to Brendan Fitzpatrick, but did the shocking accusation cause the demise of their marriage? Divorce papers exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal the ex-couple’s shocking separation date.

In court papers obtained from Los Angeles Superior Court, Stewart, 31, filed for divorce from Fitzpatrick, 30, on October 25, 2019, citing irreconcilable differences.

The Daily Pop host listed their marriage date as May 7, 2016 and their separation date as April 6, 2019, one month after it was reported that she had an inappropriate relationship with a former E! network executive.

The former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star requested the court terminate petitioner and respondent’s ability to request spousal support. She requested the two pay their own attorney’s fees and costs.

Page Six reported in March that Stewart engaged in an “inappropriate relationship” with married E! executive Bryce Kristensen for two years. The two denied the allegations.

The last photo Stewart posted with her husband was from March 9, 2019, days after the alleged scandal broke.

Stewart wished her husband a happy wedding anniversary two years in a row. But for their May 2019 anniversary, they remained silent on social media. The former reality stars also didn’t give each other birthday shout outs in May.

Then in June, Fitzpatrick attended a wedding in Florence, Italy without his wedding ring and wife. Stewart also ditched her ring that weekend during a trip to France.

After months of split speculation, Stewart finally addressed the rumors in August.

“I know many of you have been curious about the current status of mine and Brendan’s relationship,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways.”

She added that their split “has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart.”