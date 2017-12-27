Jealousy, Lies, Cheating! Inside Jen & Justin’s $225 Million Divorce Nightmare

Jennifer Aniston attacked husband Justin Theroux as their attacked husbandas their two-year marriage exploded in an ugly swirl of jealousy, lies and cheating! In a bombshell world exclusive, sources told RadarOnline.com the couple erupted in a face-to-face showdown after they had spent two and a half months apart — and now they’re hurtling toward a $225 million divorce! The vicious bust-up at their Bel-Air mansion on Dec. 14 was “the fight to end all fights,” according to insiders — who saw a furious Justin storm out and head to a luxury hotel. “It was a stupid argument — the kind of disagreement most couples have. But this time things spiraled out of control, and Jen flipped out,” a source tattled to Radar. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“She came at Justin really hard. It was a tongue-lashing of epic proportions! It was best for both of them that Justin removed himself from the situation before it got physical.” Photo credit: AMI/Coleman-Raynor

The actor-screenwriter, 46, was so desperate to escape his raging 48-year-old wife that he drove to The Beverly Hills Hotel, where he took the only room available — a $500-a-night suite! “The hotel didn’t have the private residence he prefers, but to avoid going home Justin was happy to take whatever they had,” snitched a spy. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“The next morning a few friends visited. They hung out at the hotel restaurant for an hour before Justin retreated back to the room.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

According to an eyewitness, the Leftovers hunk was hiding behind oversized aviator sunglasses with a baseball cap pulled down to cover his face — the SAME look he sported when Radar snapped him less than three miles from the hotel on Dec. 18. Sources told Radar that the couple’s two-year marriage is now beyond repair — and it’s “inevitable” they’ll divorce. “Justin’s told people that Jen went too far, and he’s not going back,” a source spilled.

Although their reps denied the claims, Jen was snapped by Radar looking miserable on Dec. 19 — just hours after we contacted her for comment. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“They’ve been skipping out on their holiday traditions, and their annual tree-trimming party was mysteriously canceled this year,” another source spilled. “Jen’s circle is assuming that’s because they’ve been having marriage problems. “They’re spending a lot of time apart. Rumors that Justin can be pretty flirtatious when Jen’s not around can’t be helping matters.” The two have been waging a cold war with each other for some time, insiders admit. “It’s been one tense disagreement after another,” tattled one pal. “The word is they called off their annual tree-trimming party because they can’t show the united front they have in the past.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

The two haven’t been photographed together since early October, and in late November, Radar spotted Justin outside their New York City apartment carrying moving boxes — which sources called “an ominous red flag.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Their troubles have been magnified by Justin’s wandering eye. “Those closest to [Jen] have known she struggles with his flirting with co-stars,” one source snitched, noting Justin’s “closeness” to foxy Oscar winner Emma Stone on the New York set of Maniac. Photo credit: AMI/Coleman-Raynor

With Justin out of the house, Jennifer is leaning on pals for support — meeting up with “Friends” co-star Courteney Cox and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, writer and producer Molly McNearney. “Right now there’s more friction than trust between Justin and Jen,” a friend dished. “It’ll end badly if they don’t solve their problems quickly. Photo credit: AMI/Coleman-Raynor