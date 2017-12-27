Jealousy, Lies, Cheating! Inside Jen & Justin’s $225 Million Divorce Nightmare

Jennifer Aniston
attacked husband Justin Theroux
as their two-year marriage exploded
in an ugly swirl of jealousy, lies and cheating! In a bombshell world exclusive, sources told RadarOnline.com the couple erupted in a face-to-face showdown after they had spent two and a half months apart
— and now they’re hurtling toward a $225 million divorce! The vicious bust-up at their Bel-Air mansion on Dec. 14 was “the fight to end all fights,” according to insiders — who saw a furious Justin storm out and head to a luxury hotel. “It was a stupid argument — the kind of disagreement most couples have. But this time things spiraled out of control, and Jen flipped out,” a source tattled to Radar.
“She came at Justin really hard. It was a tongue-lashing of epic proportions! It was best for both of them that Justin removed himself from the situation before it got physical.”
Photo credit: AMI/Coleman-Raynor
The actor-screenwriter, 46, was so desperate to escape his raging 48-year-old wife that he drove to The Beverly Hills Hotel, where he took the only room available — a $500-a-night suite! “The hotel didn’t have the private residence he prefers, but to avoid going home Justin was happy to take whatever they had,” snitched a spy.
“The next morning a few friends visited. They hung out at the hotel restaurant for an hour before Justin retreated back to the room.”
According to an eyewitness, the Leftovers hunk was hiding behind oversized aviator sunglasses with a baseball cap pulled down to cover his face — the SAME look he sported when Radar snapped him less than three miles from the hotel on Dec. 18. Sources told Radar that the couple’s two-year marriage is now beyond repair — and it’s “inevitable” they’ll divorce. “Justin’s told people that Jen went too far, and he’s not going back,” a source spilled.
Although their reps denied the claims, Jen was snapped by Radar looking miserable on Dec. 19 — just hours after we contacted her for comment.
“They’ve been skipping out on their holiday traditions, and their annual tree-trimming party was mysteriously canceled this year,” another source spilled. “Jen’s circle is assuming that’s because they’ve been having marriage problems. “They’re spending a lot of time apart. Rumors that Justin can be pretty flirtatious when Jen’s not around can’t be helping matters.” The two have been waging a cold war with each other for some time, insiders admit. “It’s been one tense disagreement after another,” tattled one pal. “The word is they called off their annual tree-trimming party because they can’t show the united front they have in the past.”
The two haven’t been photographed together since early October, and in late November, Radar spotted Justin outside their New York City apartment carrying moving boxes — which sources called “an ominous red flag.”
Their troubles have been magnified by Justin’s wandering eye. “Those closest to [Jen] have known she struggles with his flirting with co-stars,” one source snitched, noting Justin’s “closeness” to foxy Oscar winner Emma Stone on the New York set of Maniac.
Photo credit: AMI/Coleman-Raynor
With Justin out of the house, Jennifer is leaning on pals for support — meeting up with “Friends” co-star Courteney Cox and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, writer and producer Molly McNearney. “Right now there’s more friction than trust between Justin and Jen,” a friend dished. “It’ll end badly if they don’t solve their problems quickly.
Photo credit: AMI/Coleman-Raynor
"Since Jen is worth ten times as much as Justin, she has a lot more to lose if her crazed behavior is to blame for their divorce!"