Donald Trump Accused of Earning $7.8M From Foreign Governments While Still President: 'We Have Receipts!'
Donald Trump allegedly earned almost $8 million from foreign governments while serving as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come as the embattled ex-president already faces several criminal indictments connected to his alleged actions during and after his time in the Oval Office, House Democrats released a bombshell 155-page report on Thursday.
According to the new report, Trump received at least $7.8 million from 20 foreign governments – including China, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar – between January 2017 and January 2021.
“This report shows where the real grift and corruption and illegal activity is,” Democratic House Rep. Robert Garcia told MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning. “We have receipts, we have bank records, we have accounting.”
Even more shocking are reports that Trump allegedly received even more money from foreign governments that “has yet to be uncovered.”
“It’s all there laid out in the report,” House Rep. Garcia said. “And there is much more that has yet to be uncovered.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the allegations that Trump received almost $8 million from foreign governments while still president come as House Republicans investigate President Joe Biden over similar accusations.
House Speaker Mike Johnson formally launched an impeachment inquiry against President Biden regarding the matter in December, and House Rep. Garcia emphasized the GOP’s “hypocrisy” during his Morning Joe appearance on Friday.
“Let’s be just clear,” Garcia said. “There is zero evidence, of course, as we know, that links President Biden with any wrongdoing.”
“And so it’s incredible to see the hypocrisy that the House Republicans, that James Comer, that the new speaker, are trying to put together with this impeachment scam that they have put together, essentially to try to attack the Biden family,” he continued.
- Donald Trump Has Raised More Than $1.5 Million From Supporters Since Announcing His Possible Arrest
- REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years
- Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Lost Nearly $1B In Two Years, Former Accountant Testifies
“But President Biden has no business interests as he serves as president,” Garcia explained further. “Donald Trump had a complex web of ways of pulling in money from foreign governments to enrich himself and his family.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“And so we’re going to make that contrast,” the Democratic congressman concluded. “Clearly, Republicans want to just throw whatever they can at the wall.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the GOP-led House Ways and Means Committee accused President Biden of using his previous position as vice president to influence foreign governments to benefit himself and his family.
Congress voted 221-212 to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden in December. House Republicans have yet to find any evidence that Biden committed the alleged crimes that they are accusing him of committing.
“Instead of doing anything to help make Americans’ lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies,” Biden scoffed after the December 13 impeachment inquiry vote.
“Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts,” he added at the time.
Meanwhile, ex-President Trump’s mounting legal and 2024 campaign woes continue to worsen amid the several ongoing criminal proceedings against him.