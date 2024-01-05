A$AP Rocky Fears Prosecutors Could Use Evidence From Lawsuit Over Alleged Shooting in Criminal Case: Court Docs
A$AP Rocky pleaded once again for the defamation lawsuit filed by his ex-friend A$AP Relli related to an alleged shooting to be put on pause.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rihanna’s boyfriend said prosecutors could potentially monitor the lawsuit in hopes of obtaining “evidence or testimony through civil discovery to aid in the prosecution.”
Rocky stands accused of shooting Relli in Hollywood in November 2021. Relli claimed he was struck in his hand by a bullet and suffered injuries.
The LAPD launched an investigation that ended with Rocky being arrested. In 2022, The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged the rapper with two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon.
In November, prosecutors introduced a video into evidence that they claimed showed Rocky holding a gun right before shooting Relli.
Rocky pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Following the criminal charges being brought, the 35-year-old, who has two children with Rihanna, was sued by Relli for assault and battery.
Regarding the lawsuit, Rocky’s lawyer Joe Tacopina told TMZ, “Rocky didn't commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false, criminal accusations if Rocky didn't pay him.”
The remarks led to Relli filing a second lawsuit against Rocky and his lawyer. In his complaint, Relli accused the two of defamation.
Relli said he believed Rocky had instructed his lawyer to make the extortion allegations. He said the accusations caused him to be harassed and receive death threats.
Tacopina told TMZ about the defamation lawsuit, “This is actually nothing more than a publicity stunt which is going to backfire badly. I more than welcome this lawsuit especially because the resolution of the criminal case has not happened yet.”
He added, “This opens up this extortionist to depositions under oath now before the resolution of the criminal case. It will expose the fraud he committed and unfortunately for his lawyers, it will cause them to be responsible for legal fees in this case. They don't know the facts of this case or the actions taken by their client. But, I will be more than happy to educate them."
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Rocky and his lawyer denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the defamation lawsuit. They argued the statements made were opinion and not defamatory.
For weeks, Rocky has been attempting to have the defamation case paused until a resolution in his criminal case.
Relli argued that if the rapper is in, “the undesirable position of having to choose between defending this civil action or asserting his privilege against self-incrimination, it is a position entirely of his own creation.”
Now, in a newly filed motion, Rocky argued that “because the criminal proceedings are ongoing, prosecutors would be free to monitor the civil proceedings” and potentially use evidence and testimony from the civil case in the criminal case.
Rocky argued his ex-friend would not be harmed by a stay of the case. A judge has yet to rule.