Abigail Breslin Film Producers Drop Lawsuit Accusing Actress of Costing Them $80k Over ‘Wild’ Claims About Co-Star Aaron Eckhart
The film producers who accused Abigail Breslin of making “wild, hysterical and imaginary allegations” against her co-star Aaron Eckhart — and allegedly costing them $80k to make her happy on set — have dismissed their shocking lawsuit against the actress.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the production company, Dream Team Studios, informed the court they were dropping all claims against Breslin and all other defendants.
Breslin had yet to respond to the suit in court.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the producers behind the yet-to-be-released spy thriller Classified claimed Breslin caused issues on set.
The producers said Breslin complained to producers about Eckhart’s alleged “aggressive, demeaning and unprofessional behavior” on the film set.
In the suit, the producers said they spent $80k on accommodations for Breslin after she raised her issue.
"In order for the production to continue ... Breslin refused to be alone in several scenes with Eckhart, and costly accommodations had to be made by the production to accommodate Breslin's demands or else Breslin would not continue to perform her contractual obligations," the lawsuit read.
"The entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production of Eckhart's of aggressive. demeaning, and unprofessional behavior, which she insisted placed her at various times in peril," the complaint read.
The producers said they launched an investigation into Breslin’s “specious” allegations and “found no evidence” to support her claims.
The lawsuit demanded Breslin be ordered to pay back the $80k they spent on accommodations for her on set.
At the time the lawsuit was filed, Breslin’s rep said, “Abigail Breslin is not aware of any action filed against her and has not been served with any legal notice. Ms. Breslin categorically denies all contended allegations and unequivocally stands by her statement which she confidentially provided to SAG."
In the film, Breslin and Eckhart play daughter and father in the action thriller. The film wrapped filming in May 2023 but producers have yet to announce a release date.
Eckhart did not comment on the accusations made by Breslin following them being made public in the complaint.