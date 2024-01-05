'Starsky & Hutch' Star David Soul Dead at 80
Starsky & Hutch star David Soul sadly passed away this week at 80 years old, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The late television star passed away after a “valiant battle for his life” on Thursday, according to his wife.
“David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family,” Soul’s wife, Helen Snell, announced in a statement on Friday morning.
“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend,” she continued. “His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”
Soul first became an international star in 1975 for his role as Detective Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson alongside Paul Michael Glaser's Detective Dave Starsky in Starsky & Hutch.
The British-American actor remained in the role for all of the hit show’s four seasons from 1975 to 1979.
Soul also appeared in hit movies – including the Dirty Harry sequel The Enforcer alongside Clint Eastwood in 1976 as well as the 1979 Stephen King film Salem’s Lot.
The beloved actor also went on to have an impressive career as a pop singer.
Soul achieved pop success in the United States and United Kingdom in 1976 with the hit ballad Don't Give Up On Us Baby.
He achieved further pop chart success one year later with songs like Going In With My Eyes Open and Silver Lady.
Soul’s music career came to a sudden end in 1978 when he released his fifth and final pop single, It Sure Brings Out the Love In Your Eyes.
According to Daily Mail, the late Starsky & Hutch star was living in London with Snell at the time of his death on Thursday.
Soul spoke about his affinity for London, as well as his love for his wife, during a rare interview with the outlet in 2015.
“Britain is beautiful,” he said roughly nine years before his passing. “I like south Devon a lot, the bleakness of Dartmoor.”
“And I like being in a country steeped in history,” he continued. “I return to the States about three times a year as my five sons all live there, though my daughter lives here.”
Soul also recounted meeting Princess Margaret in the 1970s and learning that she was a fan of Starsky & Hutch. Princess Margaret was the only sibling of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
“When Paul Michael Glaser and I were filming Starsky & Hutch in the 70s, Princess Margaret once came to meet us on the set because she liked the show,” he explained.
“We took her to lunch and, suffice to say, we didn't go back to work in the afternoon,” he continued. “But I don't think I'll ever be Sir David, even though I act like it sometimes!”
“The only person I'd care to call me Sir David is my wife, as I call her Lady Helen!”
R.I.P. David Soul.