Abigail Breslin Accused 'Classified' Co-Star Aaron Eckhart of 'Aggressive and Demeaning' Behavior On-Set, Refused to Be Alone With Him: Lawsuit
Abigail Breslin made shocking allegations against Classified costar Aaron Eckhart which were revealed in a new lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Little Miss Sunshine star claimed he subjected her to "aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional" behavior on-set, after which she distanced herself from Eckhart.
Producers of the film have taken legal action against Breslin for not signing contracts to ultimately release the action-packed thriller after conducting their own investigation into her allegations, which they found "no evidence in support to Breslin's wild, hysterical, and imaginary" claims against the Dark Knight star.
Dream Team Studio and WM Holdings detailed what has been transpiring behind the scenes after filming wrapped in May. The film's plot centers around an international espionage that coincides with a father-daughter story. Eckhart plays a veteran CIA hitman while Breslin portrays his long-lost daughter.
Director Roel Reine previously told Deadline that Aaron "brought an engaging, emotional depth to his portrayal of an assassin searching for his place in a corrupt world," adding, "Malta provided the perfect backdrop for this epic action movie."
According to the lawsuit, during the course of filming, "the entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production" of Eckhart's alleged behavior, which she "insisted placed her at various times in peril," the filing stated.
- When Art Imitates Life! Selma Blair Reunites With 'Cruel Intentions' Costars As She Fights Ex In Court
- Actress Kyla Pratt Slaps Ex-Agent With Lawsuit Over 'Call Me Kat' Commissions
- Cameron Diaz's Comeback Film Halted As Cops Investigate Costar Jamie Foxx Being Targeted In Alleged Money-Grabbing Scheme
"In order for the production to continue, among other things. Breslin refused to be alone in several scenes with Eckhart and costly accommodations had to be made by the production to accommodate Breslin's demands or else Breslin would not continue to perform her contractual obligations," the production team explained in the lawsuit.
Breslin made it clear she was not going to put up with Eckhart, reportedly firing off a letter to SAG-AFTRA describing her "fears" and "blasting Mr. Eckhart's behavior."
While preparing the costs for the principal photography, producers said they made "unnecessary accommodations made for Breslin, whose claims were specious, cost the production over $80,000."
"In addition, there are delivery issues to distribution partners as there are few scenes where Breslin and Eckhart are seen together," the filing went on.
Both parties are trying to move past the filming squabble, but Breslin's team has asked for $35,000 as a condition of finishing the paperwork.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The company referred to her demand as "extortion" while suing Breslin for at least $80,000 in damages.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Eckhart for comment.