Virginia Giuffre Taunts 170 Epstein Associates Set to be Exposed in Bombshell Court Documents Next Month
Virginia Giuffre recently taunted the more than 170 Jeffrey Epstein associates set to be exposed in bombshell court documents early next month, RadarOnline.com can report.
Giuffre’s surprising remarks came shortly after a Manhattan federal judge announced that hundreds of previously sealed court documents would be released come the new year.
The court documents are reportedly connected to a defamation lawsuit Giuffre brought against Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015. That suit was settled outside of court in 2017.
“Finally we are hearing members of the US government senators about the need for transparency and a call to arms for accountability!” Giuffre tweeted this week. “There’s going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years, 170 to be exact, who’s on the naughty list?”
“This wouldn’t be possible without the Honourable Judge Preska,” she continued. “Merry early Christmas.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska on Monday ordered hundreds of documents naming approximately 177 Epstein associates to be unsealed on January 1, 2024.
Dozens of individuals previously referred to as “Jane Does” or “John Does” in court are expected to be identified publicly once the documents are “unsealed in full.”
Judge Preska provided the more than 170 individuals two weeks to appeal her ruling, although the judge also noted that many of the names were already made public via interviews conducted during Maxwell’s child sex trafficking trial in 2021.
Also shocking are reports that prominent and high-profile individuals – such as former President Bill Clinton and Microsoft founder billionaire Bill Gates – are allegedly expected to be named in the soon-to-be unsealed court documents.
As RadarOnline.com reported earlier this week, Gates also appeared in several photos with at least three Epstein accusers in the years after the disgraced financier was first convicted in Florida in 2008.
Meanwhile, Judge Preska’s recent ruling came after Giuffre settled a multi-million-dollar sexual assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew.
Giuffre, 40, filed the lawsuit against the disgraced royal in New York in August 2021. The pair settled the matter outside of court in February 2022.
“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years,” a rep for the Duke of York wrote shortly after the $12 million settlement last year.
“Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others,” the unsigned letter added.
Although 177 names are set to be exposed when the sealed documents are made public on January 1, this outlet recently learned that at least eight high-profile names will not be revealed.
Court records reviewed by RadarOnline.com on Wednesday showed that the missing eight — identified in the docs as John and Jane Does #12, 28, 97, 107, 144, 147, 171, and 183 — had filed petitions to remain anonymous in the bombshell Epstein case.