Lizzo Pleads For Court Records to Be Sealed in Battle With Ex-Dancers Over Alleged Sexual Harassment
Singer Lizzo asked a judge to seal several filings in her ongoing fight with three of her ex-dancers over alleged harrassment.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lizzo [real name: Melissa Jefferson] said the filings in question contain, “documents, correspondence and testimony that contain sensitive, confidential information and/or proprietary business information, including employee compensation, contract negotiation, and third- party sensitive contact information.”
Lizzo’s lawyer argued, “These records, including portions of Declarations in support of the Motion and attached exhibits, should be ordered sealed to avoid any harm to the parties through their public disclosure.”
The entertainer and her companies said the request was being made to “protect” their “interests in the privacy of confidential business information and to protect sensitive, confidential information related to third parties, by keeping these documents out of the public record.”
Lizzo had issues with information included in declarations provided by her current employees defending her against the three dancers’ accusations.
The singer said the declarations contain confidential business information along with confidential communications regarding employment negotiations.
A judge has yet to rule on the request.
As we previously reported, earlier this year, dancers Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams sued Lizzo and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley.
The three dancers worked for Lizzo from 2021 to 2023. They claimed to have been forced to resign due to the working conditions.
In their lawsuit, the dancers claimed Lizzo pressured them to attend explicit shows in Amsterdam and Paris. They claimed the singer instructed them to touch the performers while at the show despite them being uncomfortable.
In addition, they accused Lizzo of being a tough boss who criticized their appearances.
Davis, Rodriguez, and Williams claimed Lizzo’s dance captain Quigley, who was allegedly outspoken about her religious beliefs, took “every opportunity to proselytize to any and all in her presence regardless of protestations.”
Davis said after Quigley learned she was a virgin she continued to bring up the topic. The dancers sued Quigley for religious and sexual harassment.
Lizzo and Quigley denied all allegations filed in the lawsuit.
The singer filed declarations from 18 members of her touring company. Other dancers were among the employees wrote letters. They claimed Lizzo did not force them to attend the adult show despite the lawsuit’s claim.
One dancer wrote, "This claim also makes no sense because plenty of the dancers (myself included) did not go to Bananenbar that night and we still have our job dancing with Lizzo."
Another dancer, Alaini Walker, wrote, "In my experience, there was absolutely no body shaming on tour. I have experienced racial discrimination, sexual harassment and body shaming in this industry, but never while working with Lizzo. In fact, Lizzo’s tour felt like the opposite of many negative experiences I have had as a dancer."
The case is ongoing.