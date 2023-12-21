Home > Exclusives > Leah Remini Exclusive Leah Remini Hires Man to Track Down Scientology Leader David Miscavige After He Denied He Was Served Harassment Lawsuit Source: MEGA Remini claims the church has harassed her for years. By: Ryan Naumann Dec. 21 2023, Published 10:15 a.m. ET

Leah Remini hired another process server to try and track down Scientology leader David Miscavige — after he said he wasn’t properly served with the actress’ lawsuit the first time around. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Remini, who sued Miscavige and the Church of Scientology over alleged harassment, said she has served the church leader once again.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA David Miscavige.

As we previously reported, earlier this year, Remini filed a bombshell lawsuit that accused the church and its agents of attempting to ruin her name and career after she spoke out against Scientology. Remini was a member of the controversial church from 1979 to 2013. After leaving, she wrote a book trashing the religion and Miscavige. Remini has produced a television show and podcast that focuses on ex-members speaking out about the church’s policies.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Remini recently pleaded for an injunction against the church.

“For the past ten years, Ms. Remini has been stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated, and, moreover, has been the victim of intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors via hundreds of Scientology-controlled and -coordinated social media accounts that exist solely to intimidate and spread misinformation,” the suit read. In October, Remini hired a process server to track down the Scientology leader. The server drove to five different locations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The server said he successfully served a security guard at Scientology’s Celebrity Centre in Hollywood. "I asked if there was a manager that I could talk to? He said they’re not going to come out. I asked, can I go in? He said oh God, no and repositioned himself more between me and the entrance. I explained I am not trespassing while serving legal process, He said they do not want you on the property - I understand, I know your job. I announced that I was substitute serving him on behalf of David Miscavige with summons and complaints for two lawsuits," he explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The church denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Miscavige scoffed at the suggestion he was served. “[Leah] has not bothered to serve Mr. Miscavige with the Summons or Complaint. Instead, she sent her process server to purportedly attempt service at two Scientology-related locations, neither of which are Mr. Miscavige’s residence nor usual place of business. Plaintiff seems to believe that her statutory obligation to serve Mr. Miscavige can be sidestepped by unilaterally selecting any Church of Scientology or related organization around the world and throwing papers at a security guard,” Miscavige’s lawyer wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, in a newly filed document, Remini said her new process server was successful once again.

Remini claimed the server drove out to the Church of Scientology International building on December 7. She said he handed the paperwork to a church staff member who refused to speak to him. As a result, Remini believes the church leader should be required to respond to her lawsuit within the next couple of weeks. Miscavige has yet to respond.

The church has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in Remini's lawsuit. A rep for the church called the actress' allegations "pure lunacy" and "propaganda." The church rep said, "Remini’s obsession with attacking her former religion" has resulted in threats and violence against the church and its members ... The Church is not intimidated by Remini's latest act of blatant harassment and attempt to prevent truthful free speech."