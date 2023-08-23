Lizzo Plans to Sue Backup Dancers, Calls Sexual Harassment Allegations 'Bogus'
Lizzo feels Good as Hell that she will win the lawsuit filed against her by three of her former backup dancers and plans to sue the trio after her victory, says her lawyer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez sued the Grammy winner, accusing her of fostering an overly sexual work environment and weight-shaming them, among other allegations.
However, Lizzo's lawyer, Marty Singer, called the accusations "bogus" and a "sham." He also revealed he plans to file a lawsuit for malicious prosecution against Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez on the About Damn Time singer's behalf.
Singer claims he has "substantial evidence" to "prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts."
TMZ obtained photos showing the accusers "happily carousing" and "gleefully reveling" alongside performers from a topless cabaret show in Paris during Lizzo's tour, according to Lizzo's pitbull attorney.
Singer said the pictures were taken after the Amsterdam incident, in which the backup dancers alleged that Lizzo pressured them into eating bananas from performers' private parts during a sex show.
Singer also claimed Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez decided to renew their employment with Lizzo after the Paris show, returning for the third leg of her tour. He said that, plus photos, videos, and more prove their lawsuit is a "sham."
But the dancers' attorney, Neama Rahmani, is fighting back, telling RadarOnline.com, "Our clients aren’t afraid of Singer or his empty threats or his victim shaming. I’ve handled thousands of cases, including prosecuting drug cartels so we have no plans to back down."
“Singer’s victim shaming doesn’t change any facts in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs merely wanted to keep their jobs until they finally had enough of the abuse. Arianna, Noelle and Crystal were brave enough to come out with their stories and they don’t plan to back down in the face of these bullying tactics by Lizzo’s attorney. This strategy may have worked for the other abusers Singer has represented, but our clients remain steadfast and look forward to their day in court," Rahmani continued.
“We’ve addressed all these instances where the plaintiffs appear to be happy alongside Lizzo during their time working with her. Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs. They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse."
Rahmani added, "We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial. We’ve been hearing from other former employees sharing similar stories, and as seen in the Los Angeles Times article today about how Lizzo used intimate footage of her dancers without their approval in the 2022 HBO Max ‘Love Lizzo’ documentary, we’re seeing even more of a pattern of just how much Lizzo thinks of those who work for her. Clearly, not very much.
Meanwhile, Lizzo doesn't seem to be sweating the allegations. She was spotted out and about on Monday and seemed to be in a cheery mood despite her legal woes.
The singer previously denied the accusations.