‘I Am Not the Villain’: Lizzo Fires Back at Ex-backup Dancers Suing for Alleged Sexual Harassment, Denies Body Shaming
Lizzo broke her silence on the allegations brought by her ex-backup dancers in a bombshell lawsuit accusing the singer of sexual harassment and discrimination, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we first reported, earlier this week, the singer was sued by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez. The women said they were forced to attend an explicit adult show in Amsterdam and Paris while on tour, despite being uncomfortable.
In addition, the lawsuit said Lizzo and her team shamed a dancer for gaining weight.
Now, Lizzo has responded to the accusations in a lengthy statement posted on social media.
"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she said.
She added, "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."
"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not,” Lizzo said. “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."
"I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this time,” she ended.
Lizzo has yet to respond to the case in court.