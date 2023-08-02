Beyoncé Removes Lizzo Shout-out From 'Break My Soul' After Bombshell Harassment Lawsuit
Beyoncé removed her usual Lizzo shout-out from her hit song Break My Soul this week after three former dancers sued Lizzo for allegedly creating a hostile work environment and harassment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Beyoncé made the sudden change during a concert in Boston on Tuesday night.
While Lizzo’s name was usually featured alongside those of famous Black women in the entertainment industry such as Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill, and Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé instead repeated Erykah Badu’s name four times.
Still, Lizzo’s name reportedly appeared on a screen in the background as Beyoncé performed her 2022 hit – suggesting Beyoncé decided to omit her usual Lizzo shout-out at the last minute.
The removal of Lizzo’s name from Break My Soul likely came as a surprise to the 35-year-old rapper who, upon first hearing the song live in June, rushed to social media to thank Beyoncé for the mention.
“I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram in June. “We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant.”
“It’s an honor,” she added. “Thank You Beyoncé.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lizzo came under fire on Tuesday after three former dancers accused the About Damn Time singer of creating a hostile work environment and harassment in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
According to the bombshell lawsuit, Lizzo was accused of body-shaming at least three of her former dancers and pressuring at least one to participate in an explicit show.
"Privately, [Lizzo] weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing," attorney Ron Zambrano said in a statement after the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday.
In the complaint, the plaintiffs cited one particularly wild night out following a show in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in February.
"While at Bananenbar, things quickly got out of hand,” the lawsuit charged. “LIZZO began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers' vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers' vaginas.”
"Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” the suit added.
Then, in March, a similar alleged incident took place following a show in Paris.
During that purported incident, Lizzo allegedly invited her dancers out to a venue called Crazy Horse without telling the dancers that Crazy Horse was a nude cabaret bar. Lizzo was accused of "robbing” her dancers “of the choice not to participate."
Lizzo has not yet responded to the explosive lawsuit. RadarOnline.com has reached out to her representatives for comment.
