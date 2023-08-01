Lizzo's Ex-Dancers Detail Shocking Night at Red-Light District Club: 'Aghast With How Little Regard She Showed for Their Bodily Autonomy'

According to the plaintiffs, some dancers were weight-shamed , forced to endure sexually denigrating behavior, and preaching about sexuality and Christianity.

Three former dancers who were employed by Lizzo said she and her management team fostered a "hostile" and "sexually charged" work environment in an explosive lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Plaintiffs Arianna Davis , Crystal Williams , and Noelle Rodriguez claimed they endured harassment while working for Lizzo and reluctantly participated in events they did not wish to due to "feeling the looming pressure of job insecurity."

The bombshell lawsuit is against Lizzo (real name: Melissa Viviane Jefferson), her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley , captain of her dance team. According to the complaint, Quigley allegedly pushed her Christian beliefs onto dancers.

The singer had invited the dancers out with her and while attendance was "not mandatory," it was "well known that cast members were expected to endear themselves to Lizzo," the complaint stated. They believed those who did endear themselves to Lizzo during their employment were in a higher standing and offered more opportunities to work with the About Damn Time singer.

Davis and Williams first crossed paths with the Truth Hurts performer in March 2021 ahead of their debut on her reality show, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, while Rodriguez was hired two months later to appear in Lizzo's Rumors music video and continued her employment as a member of the dance team.

Recalling the evening in Amsterdam, her former dancers said Lizzo invited them out to the notorious Red-Light District, "known for its abundance of sex theaters, sex shops, and clubs and bars where nudity is on full display," and opted to take them to a local hotspot called Bananenbar "where patrons are allowed to interact with completely nude performers."

It was on that night that Davis claimed she was pressured by Lizzo to "touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club," which she denied before the "chorus became overwhelming" and she "acquiesced in an attempt to bring an end to the chants."

Davis alleged that she abashedly laughed along while trying to hide her discomfort at the situation. The plaintiffs said they were also "unable to avoid witnessing" her incredibly public PDA with her boyfriend, Myke Wright, to whom she was first linked to in March 2021.