Pre-Super Bowl Swimsuit Body! See Lizzo Flaunt Curves On Miami Yacht 'Juice' singer enjoyed fun outing with friends.

Lizzo showed off her style in a white swimsuit on a yacht in Miami before the Super Bowl.

After performing in a pre-game show as part of the Super Bowl Opening Drive Super Concert Series on Thursday night, presented by SiriusXM and Pandora, the singer let it all hang out.

She enjoyed the sea outing with friends after getting raves for her performance at the Grammys last Sunday, January 26.

While Lizzo won’t be singing at the Super Bowl halftime show, as Jennifer Lopez will take center stage, she told Andy Cohen on his recent Sirius XM show that she was at the rehearsal for Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson‘s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” halftime show.

Lizzo grew up in Houston, which hosted the 2004 game — and her high school was invited to attend the run-through.

“I screamed out, ‘I love you, Justin!’ and he turned and he waved,” she told Andy.

The singer is now a star herself and she’s working on a song with Timberlake.

And on Thursday, Lizzo performed her hit “Juice” with former One Direction pop star Harry Styles at the Miami Beach concert, sending fans into a frenzy.

The event at The Fillmore venue featured Lizzo wearing a pale blue costume with diamond straps.

“What’s up, Miami? My name is Lizzo,” she said, introducing her “big girls” dance crew and her DJ Sophia Eris.

“Close your eyes and say ‘I love me’ because tonight’s a big love fest in here!”

The star, 31, didn’t disappoint as she sang, played the flute, and twerked for the crowd, motoring through “Cuz I Love You,” “Exactly How I Feel,” “Like A Girl,” and “Water.”

Lizzo is known for her empowering statements and at one point told her adoring audience, “This 2020 I’m f–k boy free! In this new decade, you deserve self-love. Don’t settle for anything less.”

Fitness queen Jillian Michaels got in trouble for allegedly “fat shaming” the star.

But Lizzo loves her body and last month, she wore a sexy gold bikini during a beach day in New Zealand with pals.

At one point, she got down on all fours and began twerking as her group of bikini-clad girlfriends cheered.

And on Super Bowl weekend, it looked like she was having just as much fun.

